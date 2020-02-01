GODLEY — The Brownwood Lions avenged their only District 7-4A basketball loss from a year ago, and also picked up a game in their quest to defend their title following Friday night's outcomes.

First, the Lions rolled past the Godley Wildcats, 73-52, to complete the first half of district action with a flawless 4-0 record. Then, Brownwood was aided by Glen Rose, which knocked off Stephenville, 63-53, as every other team in the district now has at least two losses.

The Lions (23-5, 4-0), who also surpassed last year's win total and now have their most in a single season under fourth-year head coach Nadir Dalleh, led Godley by a 22-10 count after one quarter, 45-23 at halftime and 55-37 through three frames.

Zach Strong led the onslaught for the Lions, scoring a season-high 35 points — 12 in the first quarter, seven in the second, eight in the third and eight more in the fourth.

John Wilhelm chipped in 19 points trailed by seven from Isyah Campos, six from A.J. McCarty, and two points apiece from Beau Bronniman, Cooper Swanzy and Josh Baucom.

Alex Schmidt, Drake Nechero and Landon Stevenson each contributed 10 points for Godley.

Leading by a dozen points after one quarter, the Lions witnessed their lead dwindle to nine, 31-22, late in the second period. Brownwood then answered with a 14-1 to spurt to end the half, boosting the lead to more than 20 points and essentially securing the victory.

The Lions are off until Friday when they host Stephenville at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of Brownwood's 73-69 overtime road victory in the league opener.

Stephenville (17-11, 2-2), Glen Rose (14-17, 2-2) and Godley (11-11, 2-2) are tied for second place with four district games remaining, while Mineral Wells (4-21, 0-4) is on the outside of the playoff picture.