Three Pflugerville school district girls basketball teams took a huge step toward the playoffs last week as Connally and Hendrickson solidified second place in their district races and Pflugerville picked up a pivotal win.

Hendrickson beat Stony Point 71-60 on Friday in a District 13-6A contest while Connally topped Rouse 46-36 in District 17-5A. In another key 17-5A game, Pflugerville had a dramatic 59-47 win over Glenn while Weiss ran into the Cedar Park juggernaut and fell 49-11.

Senior shooting guard Sarah Malinowski scorched the nets for 28 points as Hendrickson improved to 11-3 in District 13-6A, clinching a playoff spot. The Hawks have been without head coach Norma Sierra, who is taking time off to be with her family in El Paso following the death of her mother. Lead assistant coach Latricia Spencer has guided the team for the past couple of weeks.

Stony Point came into Friday’s game needing a win and played toe-to-toe with the Hawks early, trailing 16-12 after the opening period. But Hendrickson gradually pulled away behind Malinowski and some tight defense. Zoe Nelson added 13 points while Erica Suarez chipped in 12 points and Naomi Pierce had nine.

Point guard Arianna Rosado led the Tigers with 18 points while Aakiyah Sorrells added 14 points. With two games to play, Hendrickson (24-10, 11-3 District 13-6A) is two games back of first-place Vista Ridge but two games ahead of third-place Cedar Ridge. Stony Point (20-12, 6-7) trails McNeil (7-6 District 13-6A) and Westwood (7-7) for the fourth and final playoff berth.

In District 17-5A, Weiss continued to struggle offensively against first-place Cedar Park, which held the Wolfpack to three points or less in three periods.

Connally (23-10, 8-2 District 17-5A) stayed two games back of the Timberwolves by beating Rouse 46-36. Connally had early foul trouble, but the bench stepped in and played well in the first half.

"It was a really great game for our kids to learn from and get better heading into the last few games of district and into the playoffs," Connally coach Jeff Jefferson said.

Jaylin Foster had 28 points and 13 rebounds to key the Cougars’ victory. Star Lashiyah Fowler fouled out in the third quarter with six points, but freshman Kimora McClure came up big with 11 points while Krystal Berry had three points and three steals.

Pflugerville had a 20-2 third-quarter scoring run to defeat Glenn in another pivotal 17-5A game Friday. Kaliyah Philips had eight rebounds for the Panthers while Avari Berry and Aaliyah Holmes had six boards each. Da’Myia Derby led Pflugerville with eight rebounds, eight steals and six assists.

"Pressure defense turned the game around," Pflugerville coach April Hundl said. "The girls picked up the pressure in the second half with great team defense."

With just two games left in its regular season, Cedar Park is 10-0 in district while Connally is a game ahead of Marble Falls for second place. Pflugerville (13-17, 4-6) has a half-game ahead of Glenn for the fourth and final playoff spot, while Rouse (2-7 District 17-5A) and Weiss (0-9) are all but eliminated. Pflugerville's remaining two district games are against Cedar Park and Weiss while Glenn has three games left against Rouse, Marble Falls and Connally. Glenn and Pflugerville have split their two meetings, with both winning at home.