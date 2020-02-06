It didn’t take New Deal‘s Dylan Jerden or Abernathy‘s Miles Keith long to figure out their their college destinations.

All they needed was a quick visit to their future homes.

Jerden (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Keith (Eastern New Mexico) signed their letters of intent during National Signing Day on Wednesday at in front of friends and family at their respective high schools.

Due to inclement weather, several other Lone Star Varsity athletes will ink in the coming days.

Jerden had narrowed his decision to either the Cru or American Southwest Conference foe Hardin-Simmons University. After some thought, he knew he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to play for a national championship.

"They’ve won, they’re 71-1 in the past 10 years in conference play. Won more national championships than they’ve lost conference games," Jerden said. "You could graduate with four rings. … As much success as they’ve had, it’s definitely an honor to even be considered on their roster. All glory to God, and I’m so happy to be in this moment."

The Cru have won 15 ASC titles in a row and 17 out of the last 18 with two Division III national championships in the last four seasons with an appearance in the tournament quarterfinals in at least the last 11 seasons, according to the school website.

The last time the Cru lost a conference game was against Hardin-Simmons on Oct. 31, 2015. Two months later, the squad went on a 29-game win streak that ended in December 2017.

"Best university in Texas," Jerden said. "The facilities are just top tier and everything’s just so amazing down there, so beautiful, so I love it."

On the academic side, the future Cru athlete plans to major in physical therapy, a program the school offered that was another selling point.

Jerden was part of New Deal’s 2018 team that made a run to the Class 2A, Division I state championship and will translate what he learned in his prep career to jumpstart his collegiate one.

"Definitely a leader mentality, know how to win," Jerden said. "On the offensive side of the ball, I can block, run routes, catch the ball. I think I can bring a good mentality there and just work for everything I get."

Similarly to Jerden, Abernathy’s four-year starting offensive/defensive lineman Miles Keith was drawn to Eastern New Mexico University’s tradition. After taking his official visit about three weeks ago, the Antelope decided to sign on to join the Greyhounds’ football program in Portales, New Mexico.

"I just loved the campus," he said. "The town felt just like Abernathy: it’s a small town. Everyone knows everyone, and I just felt like everyone expected the Greyhounds to win."

Keith played a crucial part in helping the Antelopes to playoff appearances in all four of his prep seasons as one of the main anchors of the offensive and defensive lines. The Antelopes reached the Class 2A, Division I state semifinals when Keith was a freshman then made the Region I-3A, Division II finals as a junior and senior.

"I’ll probably just miss the relationships I’ve had with my coaches, of course my dad, and a couple other players that I’ve had play around me," said Keith, who plans on majoring in history with the hopes of becoming a teacher and coach.

The future Greyhound joins a program that went 8-4 during the 2019 season and finished fifth in the Lone Star Conference. ENMU has had winning records in six out of the last seven seasons.

"I hope to bring a hard work ethic and unrelenting passion to the ball," Keith said. "The mentality doesn’t change. You want to win every game. They expect that, and I expect that, so it’s a great transition to be part of."