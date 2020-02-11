Odessa Permian likely visited Tascosa for Monday night’s District 2-6A boys game with grand designs on clinching no worse than a tie for the district title.

And when the No. 12 Panthers got back on the bus to Odessa there was indeed a tie. Only it meant that Tascosa could still win the district.

In a playoff atmosphere conducive to a tight game, nobody built a double digit lead until the fourth quarter and the game didn’t end that way. But it was Tascosa who held on in the end, winning 62-57 to force a tie for the district lead with Permian with two games left in the regular season.

Considering that the Rebels (22-6, 7-1) lost at Permian 68-40 last month during the first half of district play, there was reason to feel tremendous about the evening.

“It was just a big win in general,” Tascosa coach Steve Jackson said. “This win was just another game in the district schedule, but we had to pay more attention to detail with this one.”

Nobody could build up any lasting momentum in the first half, as neither team led by more than four points. But with Permian up 28-24, Tascosa’s LB Moore hit a 3-pointer and Elijah Rodriguez hit a jumper which gave the Rebels a 29-28 halftime lead, and they never trailed again.

Just holding a halftime lead served notice to Permian (25-3, 7-1) that this wasn’t going to be the same game that the two teams had in Odessa.

“We got into foul trouble early in Odessa and our focus and attention weren’t where they should have been,” Jackson said. “Our focus tonight was to keep (Permian) out of transition and to keep them from making that many easy baskets.”

The third quarter was still tight as the Rebels still held a 39-34 lead at the end of the period. But then a Rebel who’s known more for his ability in another sport took over in the fourth quarter.

At the beginning of the quarter Moore, who signed to play football at Texas Tech, took the ball after a steal and went the length of the floor for a dunk, bringing a roar from the partisan crowd. He scored Permian’s first six points of the quarter, and after he hit a short jumper, the Rebels had their biggest lead of the game at 54-44.

Moore had eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points.

“I was just not going to let my team down,” Moore said. “This was big for us because it gives us a chance to win a district championship. (The dunk) got the crowd in the game and my teammates into it too. It was a hype boost.”

Permian did make things interesting by whittling the lead down in the final minute. With 1.6 seconds left, Keyonta Johnson gave the Panthers a mathematical shot at winning it by hitting a 3-pointer to cut it to 60-57.

But after a timeout, Tascosa’s Isaiah Johnson took a long inbounds pass and raced in for a layup at the buzzer to put the exclamation point on the win.

Donnie Sutton had 16 points for Tascosa, including 10 in the first quarter and D.K. Alexander scored 12. Kavi White had 20 points for Permian whiel Shy Stephens scored 16 and Johnson had 15.

Tascosa 62, Odessa Permian 57

Odessa Permian (25-3, 7-1): Cedric Baty 0 0-2 0, Shy Stephens 4 7-10 16, Keoynta Johnson 7 0-2 15, Kavi White 5 7-9 20, J.J. Vizcaino 2 1-2 6, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Race Kerr 0 0-0 0, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 15-25 57.

Tascosa (22-6, 7-1): Elijah Ramirez 2 2-2 6, D.K. Alexander 4 4-6 12, Donnie Sutton 5 4-4 16, Isaiah Johnson 3 2-4 8, LB Moore 8 3-4 20, Roy Renner 0 0-0 0, Tre Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 15-20 62.

Permian 14 28 34 57

Tascosa 18 29 39 62

3-point goals: Permian 6 (Stephens 1, K. Johnson 1, White 3, Vizcaino 1), Tascosa 3 (Sutton 2, Moore 1). Total fouls: Permian 18, Tascosa 21. Fouled out: Rodriguez. Techincal fouls: None.

District 3-5A

Amarillo High crushes Lubbock, clinches district title: Following the lead of the girls in the first game, Amarillo High not only stayed unbeaten in district but clinched the outright 3-5A crown by routing Lubbock High 68-30.

The Sandies (24-8, 14-0) had a commanding 35-13 lead at halftime, but continued to roll in the second half, as they held Lubbock (3-24, 0-14) scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Chris Dees led Amarillo High with 20 points. Brendan Hausen scored 13 points and Keaton Parker had 10.

Lubbock didn’t have a single scorer in double digits.

Lubbock High 7 13 30 30

Amarillo High 14 35 58 68

L - Rodriguez 9, Neva 8. AHS - Chris Dees 20, Brendan Hausen 13, Keaton Parker 10. Records: Amarillo High 24-8, 14-0. Lubbock 3-24, 0-14.

Palo Duro beats Cooper, takes over second: In a showdown to decide the district’s second place team, Palo Duro took over in the second quarter and was comfortable the rest of the way in a 65-53 win which put the Dons alone in second place in 3-5A with two games left.

PD (17-6, 11-3) led by only a point going into the second quarter, but the Dons turned it on to take a 38-23 lead at halftime. Jelani Mohamed scored 11 points to spark the Dons in the second quarter.

Thaddeus Udoh had a game-high 21 points for Palo Duro and Mohamed scored 18.

Lubbock Cooper 13 23 40 53

Palo Duro 14 38 51 65

LC - W. Doherty 19, K. Spears 10. PD - Thaddeus Udoh 21, Jelani Mohamed 18. Records: Palo Duro 17-6, 11-3. Cooper 16-8, 10-4.

Randall fights hard, but falls to Monterey: Randall had a big night from beyond the 3-point line, but that wasn’t quite enough as the Raiders fell on the road to Lubbock Monterey, 66-61.

It was a tight game throughout, as it was tied 28-28 at halftime. In the end, Monterey had just enough to cross the finish line.

Aaron Ovalle had a game-high 20 points for Randall (14-17, 6-9), hitting five 3-pointers. The Raiders hit nine for the game.

Beau Okechukwu-Heider had 14 points for Randall and Kainan Thomas scored 10. Jessie Martinez led Monterey (17-12, 10-4) with 15 points.

Randall13 28 42 61

Lubbock Monterey 12 28 49 66

R – Aaron Ovalle 20, Beau Okechukwu-Heider 14, Kainan Thomas 10. LM – Jessie Martinez 15, Vance Vasquez 14, Dewayne Johnson 12. Records: Monterey 17-12, 10-4. Randall 14-17, 6-9.

District 3-4A

Canyon shuts down Hereford: Canyon maintained sole possession of the district lead, using a big defensive third quarter to beat Hereford 49-34.

Canyon (17-9, 5-1) led 24-20 at halftime in a defensive game. In the third quarter, the Eagles outscored Hereford (16-13, 3-4) 15-4 to take control of the game and cruised in the fourth quarter.

Brock Corman led Canyon with 14 points and Stephen Ferguson scored 13. Blake Walker led Hereford with 11 points.

Hereford 13 20 24 34

Canyon 13 24 39 49

H - B. Walker 11. C - Brock Corman 14, Stephen Ferguson 13. Records: Canyon 17-9, 5-1. Hereford 16-13, 3-4.

District 1-3A

Bushland holds off River Road: Bushland had perhaps a tougher game than expected against River Road, as the Falcons had to fight to beat the Wildcats at home, 48-45.

Bushland (17-8, 11-1) had already wrapped up a playoff spot but River Road (6-21, 4-8) didn’t keep it from being a competitive game. The Falcons never led by more than three points and the end of any quarter.

Brody Sutterfield led Bushland with 13 points while Jaylin Marshall and Nathan Welch had 11 each. Malikih Gillum had a game-high 25 for the Wildcats and Luis Delgado scored 10.

River Road 11 20 34 45

Bushland 14 23 35 48

RR - Malikih Gillum 25, Luis Delgado 10. B - Brody Sutterfield 13, Jaylin Marshall 11, Nathan Welch 11. Records: Bushland 17-8, 11-1. River Road 6-21, 4-8.

District 2-2A

Clarendon takes care of Highland Park: No. 20 Clarendon maintained its spot atop the dsitrict while Highland Park’s slim playoff hopes took a hit with a 66-47 loss at home.

Highland Park (17-12, 3-5) got off to a good start, taking a 17-8 first quarter lead. But Clarendon (20-7, 7-1) roared back, outscoring the Hornets 22-6 in the second quarter to take 30-23 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Ethan Morris led Highland Park with 18 points and Hunter Nicholas had 15.

Clarendon 8 30 48 66

Highland Park 17 23 32 47

C - Butler 16, Thompson 14, Davis 12, Penigar 10. HP - Morris 18, Nicholas 15. Records: Clarendon 20-7, 7-1. Highland Park 17-12, 3-5.