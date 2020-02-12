By Bryce Brakebill

For the Van Alstyne Leader

VAN ALSTYNE - The Lady Panthers softball squad is gearing up for another season in district 10-3A competition under the tutelage of veteran head coach Jason Brogdon.

With some strong returners and talented new faces, the Lady Panthers look to make the 2020 season a memorable one.

The 2019 season saw some success for the Lady Panthers as they went 10-13 overall with a 6-5 district record. The 2019 varsity squad also made it to the playoffs, but were they were defeated 12-0 by Gunter.

However, under solid senior leadership and with a pool of new talent, the Lady Panthers look to make it further than ever in 2020.

“This should be a solid season for the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers behind the strong leadership of our two seniors, Ameryss Brogdon and Alyssa Taylor,” Coach Brogdon said of his returning seniors. “Ameryss will help lead the team from the circle and at first base this season, while Taylor will wear several hats for our team in a utility role playing third, second, short and the outfield this year.

“Also returning this year (is) Kelsie Adams, who was last year’s District Newcomer of the Year. Adams will share time in the circle with Ameryss this year and play a major role at shortstop. Maggie Marshall and Sydney Sullivan will also be able to contribute again this year at the plate and outfield.”

Adams had a fantastic 2019 season, posting a phenomenal .440 batting average, putting up 22 RBIs for the Lady Panthers in 29 games played.

Taylor had a solid season with a .372 average, solid production with 16 RBIs all in 27 games played.

Brogdon had a .274 average in 2019 and put up 17 RBIs in 29 games played.

Marshall had a .294 average and four RBIs in nine games played.

Sullivan posted a .154 average and two RBIs in nine games played.

“The new addition of Tinsley Love (a junior) brings a strong bat and solve glove at both catcher and third base,” Coach Brogdon said of the new arrivals on the team. “We will rely heavily on our four freshman to step in immediately and play vital roles for the program.”

The four freshman are Calrie Gallagher, who plays catcher and first base; Dashia Kelher in the outfield; Jenna Pharr, who will bounce all around the field in a utility role; and Madi Thomas who can play third and second for the Lady Panthers.

Van Alstyne will start district ballgames March 3 against Bells.