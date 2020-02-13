With the close of the 2019 season, Lake Travis wrapped up a decade of dominance. Between 2010 and 2019, the Cavaliers won a trio of state championships, played in five championship games, won seven district titles and reached the state semifinals eight times.

The 2010s saw Lake Travis win 129 games and compile the sixth best winning percentage (88.4%) of any program in the state during the decade. Along with the team accolades, the Cavaliers produced a state 6A offensive player of the year in Charlie Brewer and a player went on to win the Heisman Trophy and become the first pick of the NFL draft in Baker Mayfield.

Before the decade gets too small in the rear-view mirror, let’s look back at some of the memorable Cavalier players and moments from the 2010s.

2010s LT POWER RANKINGS

Ranking each year’s team

1. 2016: After early stumble, team loaded with FBS talent rolled to the 6A, Division I title.

2. 2011: Baker Mayfield, Zach Austin, Colin Lagasse team cruised to the schools 5th consecutive title with an average victory margin of 31 points.

3. 2015: Precursor to 2016 title team rolled through regular season before falling to Katy’s dominant defense.

4. 2010: After injury-plagued regular season, Cavaliers rode defense to fourth state title. Didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in semifinals or championship game.

5. 2017: After two monumental playoff wins, runner-up Cavaliers nearly rally from 21-0 deficit in title game against Allen.

6. 2018: State semifinalists see four-year title game run end at hands of eventual champ North Shore.

7. 2019: Cavaliers close the gap against North Shore but can’t rally from 28-3 halftime deficit in semifinals.

8. 2013: Shaun Nixon’s legs carry Cavaliers to first 6A (then 5A) semifinal appearance, falling to Cedar Hill.

9. 2014: Cavaliers can’t overcome Spring, weather in second-round loss.

10. 2012: After fast start in first 6A (then 5A) season, injuries prove too much to overcome in first-round loss to Pflugerville.

TOP 10 OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

1. Garrett Wilson: Three-year starter and dynamic playmaker finished career as second-leading receiver with 3,656 yards. Scored 67 total touchdowns.

2. Shaun Nixon: Record-setting 2013 season saw Nixon gain 1,747 yards to carry team to state semifinals. Rushed for 55 touchdowns in career.

3. Charlie Brewer: 2016 6A offensive player of the year set the national high school record by completing 77.2% of his passes. School’s second-leading passer in every career category.

4. Baker Mayfield: Future Heisman Trophy winner, 1st pick of 2018 NFL draft led Cavaliers to 2011 title. Does not think highly of Westlake.

5. Brendan Jaimes: Anchor of offensive line that reached back-to-back title games.

6. Cade Green: Three-year WR starter; topped 1,000 receiving yards twice.

7. Hudson Card: All-state WR as sophomore; Elite 11 finalist as QB.

8. Maleek Barkley: Switched from WR to RB; amassed 3,923 yards, 51 TDs.

9. Griffin Gilbert: Three-year starter led Cavaliers’ receiving corps to 2010, 2011 titles.

10. Cade Brewer: Two-year starter developed into downfield threat catching 118 passes, 30 TDs in career.

TOP 10 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

1. Luke Hutton: Team leader who ranks 4th on all-time tackles list. Eventually named captain as a multi-year starter at Harvard.

2. Austin Hiller: Anchor of defense that reached back-to-back state championship games. Career interception leader and 7th leading tackler who also excelled on special teams.

3. Nathan Parodi: Gritty defensive back transitioned to corner as senior and tied school record with 7 interceptions, including one in four straight playoff games.

4. Maui Trevino: Three-year starter at linebacker ranks as Cavaliers’ second all-time leading tackler.

5. Tevin Paul: Three-year starter at DL finished career with 24 TFL and 20 sacks.

6. Sammy Ochoa: Three-year starter transitioned from LB to DL and finished career with 19.5 sacks despite missing eight games after a car accident in 2015.

7. James Bailey: Three-year starter averaged more than 70 tackles per season; became starter at Fresno State.

8. Zach Streuling: Hard-hitting safety earned all-state honors while setting single-season record with 198 tackles in 2011.

9. Mateo Lopez: Steady linebacker finished career with 310 tackles; stalwart on state 2016 state champions.

10. Chris Roller: Two-year starter at safety with nine career interceptions; also excelled as kickoff/punt returner.

TOP SPECIALIST/UTILITY PLAYERS

1. Colin Lagasse: Cavaliers’ last regular 2-way player. Excelled as a pass-rushing DB and receiver/running back. Amassed more than 2,200 total yards and scored 33 TDs. Also started four games at QB in 2010. All-state at safety as a sophomore in 2009

2. Cameron Dicker: Three-year starter at kicker. Holds school records for extra points made (233), field goals made (35), longest field goal (53) and points by a kicker (338).

BEST GAMES OF EACH SEASON

2010: LT 21, Cedar Park 20: Cedar Park won the regular season meeting and reached the Region IV championship game at DKR unbeaten but without star quarterback Brian Hogan. Lake Travis’ defense smothered the Timberwolves’ attack, but the game came down to Dylan Bittles’ fourth-down sack of Ethan Fry in the final minute.

2011: LT 62, Aledo 35: A year after Aledo ended Lake Travis’ 48-game win streak, the Cavaliers headed north and outpaced Jonathan Gray’s Bearcats. Baker Mayfield passed for 468 yards and six scores, four to Griffin Gilbert as the Cavaliers won the battle of reigning 4A champions.

2012: LT 14, Westlake 11: Trailing 11-7 late in the game, the Cavaliers’ defense stuffed Westlake’s fourth-down try. Two plays later, Mayfield found Grant Foster behind the defense for a 96-yard touchdown to stun the Chaps in the schools’ first meeting as district foes.

2013: LT 55, Dallas Jesuit 30: Shaun Nixon rushed for 334 yards and five scores to help the Cavaliers score 34 straight second-half points to erase a halftime deficit in a third-round playoff game.

2014: LT 24, Westlake 7: Lake Travis sacked Westlake’s Sam Ehlinger 11 times, including one stretch of six consecutive pass attempts, and Dominic De Lira accounted for all three LT touchdowns.

2015: LT 49, Mansfield 21: Cade Green caught 10 passes for 168 yards after missing the week before as Lake Travis rolled to a big lead en route to its first 6A (then 5A) championship game appearance.

2016: LT 59, Cibolo Steele 56 (2 OT): After losing the season opener, Lake Travis trailed Steele late in the fourth quarter and saw quarterback Charlie Brewer knocked out of the game. Matthew Baldwin’s fourth-down scramble set up Cameron Dicker’s tying field goal to force overtime, and the Cavaliers thwarted Steele’s fourth-down try in the second overtime to survive and kick-start a 15-week run to the state title.

2017: Allen 35, LT 33: After falling behind 21-0 and losing Baldwin on the first play, Lake Travis fought back, pulling within 35-33 on Kyle Wakefield’s score with six minutes left. But Allen’s offense never let go of the ball, grinding out a championship win.

2018: LT 38, Converse Judson 21: Bruised, battered and pressured time and again, Hudson Card stands his ground in the pocket, delivering 316 yards and four TDs passing as Lake Travis dispatched unbeaten Judson in the regional final.

2019: LT 26, Westlake 25: Card played through a serious foot injury to help Lake Travis end a two-year losing streak to the Chaps. He completed nine of 10 fourth-quarter passes with touchdowns to Kyle Eaves and Grayson Sandlin and also caught a pass before missing the next six games.

10 MEMORABLE MOMENTS

1. Baker Mayfield’s 96-yard touchdown pass to beat Westlake in 2012.

2. Colin Lagasse’s double-duty night against Kerrville Tivy in 2010. Lagasse passed for four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and intercepted Johnny Manziell’s final pass in the end zone to seal the win.

3. Matthew Baldwin’s debut against Steele, rallying the Cavaliers to a double-overtime win in 2016 by running to convert a fourth down on the last drive of regulation.

4. Garrett Wilson’s touchdown pass to Hudson Card to seal the 2017 semifinal win over Katy on the play following Baldwin’s knee injury.

5. Michael Brewer’s flip into the end zone to open the 2010 championship win over Denton Ryan.

6. Dylan Bittles’ fourth-down sack to preserve the 2010 playoff win over Cedar Park.

7. Colin Lagasse’s touchdown celebration against Waco Midway in the 2011 title game, punctuating the school’s fifth straight state title by raising one hand with fingers spread wide.

8. Cameron Dicker’s field goals to beat Steele in 2016 and 2017.

9. Baldwin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to lead Lake Travis past Converse Judson in Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

10. Hudson Card’s three-touchdown performance on an injured foot to lead Lake Travis past Westlake in 2019.