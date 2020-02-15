Celebrating Bowie’s class of 2020 wasn’t the only reason why Friday night was a special. The Bulldogs came up with a big win and a memorable moment in preparation for the playoffs.

Juniors Cade Holzman and Coleton Benson scored 17 points apiece to lead the playoff-bound Bulldogs to an 86-66 District 25-6A win over Lake Travis.

“We knew it was a special night, but we had to remember that it was a big game, because it would determine where we are in the playoffs,” Holzman said.

Senior William McBride led Lake Travis (14-17, 4-11 District 25-5A) with 14 points while junior Clayton Cash added 12. The win gives Bowie a season sweep of Lake Travis and helps the Bulldogs in their fight for second place in the district standings.

“We didn’t play good enough defense,” Lake Travis coach Clint Baty said. “We scored some points tonight, but we gave up way too many. We didn’t help each other, we played individual defense tonight.”

Bowie (23-8, 10-5) senior Ethan Walker added 17 points.

The most memorable moments came when Bowie manager Shea O’Reilly checked into the game. O’Reilly, a senior with Down syndrome, drew a deafening ovation from the Bowie student section when he got into the game late in the third quarter, and he didn’t disappoint.

O’Reilly took an inbounds bass from Holzman, dribbled down the court and nailed a 3-pointer that extended Bowie’s lead to 65-46 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

“I was so happy for him,” Holzman said. “I really didn’t know what to think, I was so happy. I just wanted to hug him right then and there, but I had to get back on defense.”

O’Reilly was mobbed after the third quarter and later came back into the game to hit another 3-pointer in the final minute of the game.

Bowie distance itself from Lake Travis in the second quarter by attacking the rim, getting the Cavs into foul trouble on the offensive end and contesting shots defensively.

Bulldog senior Ethan Walker got the first points of the period by putting back Holzman’s missed free throw to extend Bowie’s lead to 21-17 and sparking an 18-7 run in the span of five minutes.

Bowie held Lake Travis to 25% shooting (4 of 16) during the second quarter, went to the charity stripe on four different occasions and led 37-24 with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining before halftime.

Clayton helped stop that run with a 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the first half and McBride cut the Bowie lead to seven points by converting a 3-point play after being fouled.