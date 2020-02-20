The Cowboy Channel has been broadcasting the performances of sizable Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association shows the past month and has captured some remarkable feats.

Rodeo fans who watched the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out Rodeo live broadcast on last Saturday witnessed a historic bareback riding performance during the final round.

Three-time world champion Tim O’Connell clinched the bareback riding title with a PRCA world record-tying score of 94. The Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy busted a bronc named Stevie Knicks, which is owned by the Northcott Macza stock contracting firm.

According to prorodeo.com, O’Connell shares the world record with Wes Stevenson (Kesler Rodeo’s Cover Girl, Dallas, 2002); Will Lowe (Kesler Rodeo’s Sky Reach, Omaha, Neb., 2003); Ryan Gray (Carr Pro Rodeo’s Grass Dancer, Eagle, Colo., 2009); and Tilden Hooper (Classic Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, Silver City, N.M., 2010).

Lowe, a three-time world champion, is from Canyon. Stevenson and Gray, who both are former Wrangler National Finals qualifiers, are former Texas Tech stars.

O'Connell and each other champion earned a $7,500 check at San Angelo’s $87,500 Cinch Chute-Out Rodeo on Feb. 15.

Shad Mayfield, a 19-year-old cowboy from Clovis, N.M., clinched the tie-down roping title with a time of 7.1 seconds. He’s ranked No.1 in the PRCA’s 2020 tie-down roping world title race with $36,611. Five-time National Finals qualifier Adam Gray, a former Texas Tech star who is from Seymour, is ranked No. 7 with $15,511.

The other San Angelo Chute Out champions were steer wrestler Shayde Etherton (4.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley (87 points on Northcott Macza's Get Smart); barrel racer Taci Bettis (14.08 seconds); bull rider Levi Gray (86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's River Monster); and team ropers Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp (4.3 seconds).

Thorp, the 2019 PRCA world champion heeler, is a former Texas Tech star who lives in Stephenville. In 2017, Thorp clinched the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association team roping heeling title at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., with his partner, Cole Wheeler, who also competed for Texas Tech.

Vest Roping tough

Stetson Vest, a Childress resident who competed in the 2013 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, finished fourth in tie-down roping title race at the Jan. 30-Feb. 14 San Angelo Rodeo with a three-run time of 25.3 seconds.

Vest, a former Texas Tech competitor, earned $6,183.

Cure riding tough

Hunter Cure, the 2013 and 2015 PRCA world champion, captured the steer wrestling title at the Feb. 6-12 Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., with a two-run time of 7.6 seconds, according to prorodeo.com.

Cure, a former Texas Tech star who is from Holliday, won the first round with a 3.8-second run. He followed that with another 3.8-second time in the second round. Cure earned $5,185 and he’s ranked No. 7 in the PRCA steer wrestling world title race with $10,078.

