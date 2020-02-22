MANOR — Junior Aja Holmes scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Luling used a strong inside game to defeat Lago Vista 58-44 Friday in the area round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Manor High School.

The Eagles will face the winner of the Schulenburg-Blanco area-round game Monday at a time and site to be determined.

"We knew they would pressure us hard and play a trapping defense, so we focused on protecting the ball and avoiding the double team," Luling coach Caprice Stephens said.

Lago Vista connected on 3-point shots by Sarah Log and Mallory Webb and claimed a 10-8 lead in the first quarter before Luling (26-7) managed five points by Caitlin Smith, two by Valerie Bermudez and two more by Holmes to take a 15-10 lead. The Eagles never looked back.

Holmes scored all seven Luling points in the second quarter as the Eagles claimed a 24-18 halftime edge. Lago Vista got baskets by Sarah Long and Kayleigh Ray to cut the gap to 24-22. But Holmes answered with two baskets, Bermudez had a basket and a free throw and Viridiana Munoz scored as the Eagles took a 33-24 lead, and the rout was on.

Seconds after Munoz hit her basket, the junior guard was involved in a rebounding collision and suffered a serious ankle injury that resulted in her being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

After the 23-minute delay, Luling outscored Lago Vista 8-4 to take a 43-27 lead going into the final quarter.

"The girls played to win and did not play fearful of losing. They did a really good job in the third quarter," Stephens said.

Lago Vista trailed 53-33 with just over four minutes left before cutting the lead to 13. In their bi-district victory over San Antonio Randolph, the Vikings trailed 22-13 after three quarters but won with an 18-4 fourth-quarter rally, so they were looking for a repeat. But Luling's ball control proved too strong to force the turnovers needed for a full comeback.

Mallory Webb led Lago Vista with 14 points, and Sarah Long added 13.

Smith had 14 points and Bermudez had eight for the Eagles.