Stephenville High School’s softball Honeybees won their first game of the young season on Saturday, in the Lady Mavericks Tournament hosted by Eastland High School.

The Honeybees posted a decisive 10-5 victory over Breckenridge, giving them a 1-3 season record.

The Bees lost to Clyde 12-0 and to Merkel 8-2 in their other tournament games in Eastland, after Friday’s slate was rained out. They had opened their season earlier in the week with an 18-3 loss to Comanche.

“When we played Breckenridge, our bats came around and we executed with runners in scoring position,” SHS first-year head softball coach Meagan Diaz stated. “We are going to continue getting better and come together as a team.”

The Bees are scheduled to play Tuesday (Feb. 25) at Clifton as their non-district schedule continues.

In the win over Breckenridge, the SHS offense got a boost from Kaida Tomlinson, who had a home run, a triple and a stolen base, and Katie McIrvin, who drove in two runs, hit a single and and double, and stole four bases.

Jordan Wilkins, Jaylee Matthews and Emily Wehnert drove in one run apiece. Brooke Terry had a single and three stolen bases, while Gracie Bales doubled and Maggie Watson singled.

Ellie Hodgen and Kenna Luttrell pitched for the Bees. Hodgen struck out two.

In the Merkel game, the Bees got singles from McIrvin, Wilkins, Maci Watson and Maggie Watson.

Against Clyde, Wilkins doubled and Matthews had a single.

In the season’s first game, against Comanche, Brooke Terry drove in two runs and had two stolen bases. Also, Tomlinson doubled and Wilkins tripled.