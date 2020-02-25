OKLAHOMA CITY — The bad start resurfaced.

After turning in one of its better efforts over the weekend, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team turned around and looked off-kilter Tuesday night against Oklahoma in a Big 12 Conference game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Despite closing the deficit to 10 points in the second half, the newly minted No. 22 Red Raiders were unable to slow down the Sooners in the second half and suffered a 65-51 loss in the first Big 12 game played inside an NBA venue.

"There's no question tonight's game was very important to them," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said of Oklahoma. "Their best players were great. I recognized (Austin) Reaves in the first half, (Brady) Manek just a great game. And (Kristian) DooLittle looked like an NBA player out there tonight. (Jamal) Bieniemy really calmed their team."

Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped by Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8), which improved its chances at an NCAA Tournament berth with a win over a ranked opponent.

"From our point of view, it's disappointing because this game was as important to us as it was to them," Beard said. "I thought we had the guys ready to play. But we obviously didn't. So I'll take responsibility for this one as the coach."

Kristian Doolittle, who played with a broken nose, led the way with a game-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Brady Manek (15 points, seven rebounds), Jamal Bieniemy (11 points) and Austin Reaves (11 points) also aided on the offensive end for the Sooners.

"I thought for 40 minutes they battled like crazy and did a good job moving the ball offensively," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said of his players. "I think establishing early in the paint was huge. Guys did a good job of being more physical in the post and defensively thought pretty consistent all night."

The Red Raiders, who handed Iowa State an 87-57 loss Saturday at Hilton Coliseum — the program’s worst loss at the Cyclones’ home venue — did not come out with the same energy to get off to the stellar start.

Tech allowed the Sooners to shoot 42 percent (13-for-31) in the first half while shooting 27 percent (9-for-33) from the field.

Kevin McCullar led Tech with 13 points, while Chris Clarke, after not playing Saturday for the first time this season, poured in 11. Jahmi’us Ramsey, the Red Raiders’ season scoring leader, was held scoreless for the first time.

Oklahoma led 52-34 on Bieniemy free throws with 6:33 left. A McCullar 3-point goal and another McCullar basket narrowed the gap to 54-44 and 56-46, the latter with 3:39 to go, but that’s as close as the Red Raiders could get down the stretch.

Reaves foreshadowed the strong shooting night by draining a 3-point goal in the first 30 seconds of the game.

McCullar, making his third straight start, appeared to settle things down after taking a few extra dribbles to drain a jumper that cut the Red Raiders’ deficit to 3-2.

Manek scored seven points in an 11-2 run that gave OU a 14-4 lead at the 13:47 mark.

Manek, held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting in a loss Saturday at Oklahoma State, found his shooting stroke against the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-9 forward was aided by Reeves, who chipped in 11 first-half points that included a 3-for-5 mark from the 3-point line.

Texas Tech, which trailed by as many as 15 points at 21-6, battled back by playing better defense and finding open spots in the Sooners’ defense.

But Oklahoma continued to play well on the way to a 32-22 advantage by the break.

"These last four games will determine if we make it or not, essentially," Doolittle said of the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament chances. "More urgency and readiness and attention to detail will be heightened going forward."

Notable

Going into Tuesday, Texas Tech had won four straight games over Oklahoma for the first time in the series. It also marked the first meeting between the Red Raiders and Sooners in Oklahoma City since 1944.

