Six members of the Agua Caliente Clippers scored at least 12 points as the home team defeated the visiting Austin Spurs 118-104 in Ontario, Calif., on Thursday.

Johnathan Motley led all scorers with 34 points on 14 of 26 shooting for the Clippers.

Mfiondu Kabengele added 20 points while James Palmer Jr. scored 18 for Agua Caliente. Kabengele hit three 3-pointers as the Clippers connected on 12 3-pointers for the game. Markel Crawford led the Clippers from deep, making 4 of 6 shots from long range.

Terance Mann had a big game for the Agua Caliente as well, falling an assist shy of a triple-double. He scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Kenny Williams and Galen Robinson Jr. each scored 19 points for the Spurs.

Austin led by six points at halftime, but the Clippers had the better second half. Agua Caliente outscored the Spurs 30-20 in the third quarter and followed it up with a 33-23 fourth quarter.

The Spurs will try to get back on the winning track when they face the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday night on the road.

.