The Glen Rose High School Lady Tigers have three girls basketball players who earned superlative honors and two others who were named as first-team All-District 7-4 for the recently completed 2019-2020 season.

Coach Ramsey Ghazal’s district champion Lady Tigers carried nine players on its varsity until the roster expanded for the playoffs, and seven of those earned at least second-team all-district recognition.

The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional quarterfinals before finishing their remarkable season on Feb. 24 with a 39-34 loss to five-time defending state champion Argyle. At that time, the Glen Rose girls were ranked sixth in the state and Argyle was No. 5 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

The superlative awards earned by the Lady Tigers were Hailey Ibarra, voted by the district coaches as the district’s overall Most Valuable Player, along with Bree Baker as the Offensive Player of the Year, and Hazel Hawkins as the co-winner of the district’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Ghazal and his girls varsity assistant coaches — Morgan Riebock and Sam Schuelke — were voted as the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Glen Rose also placed Jeana Douglas and Kora Dodson on the first team, and Abby Stephenson and Hannah Cantwell on the second team.

Baker, Ibarra and Dodson are seniors, while Hawkins is a sophomore. Douglas, Stephenson and Cantwell are juniors.

Honorable mention went to Lady Tigers Lindsey Andress and Alexis Mims, both juniors.

“I thought we were well-represented,” said Ghazal, who recorded his 500th career coaching victory earlier this month.

All nine of the varsity lettermen mentioned also were high achievers in the classroom, each making the Academic All-District team.

Ibarra, already a two-time all-state performer, gained a lot of respect among the district coaches despite not being the team’s leading scorer. She set a school record in career assists, and led the Lady Tigers in her district averages in assists (5.1 per game) and in steals (4.7). She also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game. After being Newcomer of the Year her freshman season, Ibarra was Defensive POY as a sophomore and was MVP for the 2018-2019 season.

Baker led the team in scoring (13.7), and averaged 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocked shots and 3.1 steals in district. She had been a second-team all-district pick as a junior after being first team as a sophmore, but re-dedicated herself and came back this season “on a mission.”

Ibarra and Baker are both four-year lettermen, and played a part in

Douglas also showed great improvement this season, averaging 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in district.

“Her and Bree definitely did (show the most improvement,” Ghazal said. “Both of those girls made huge strides this year.”

Coming off the bench, Hawkins shot an incredible 54 percent on her 3-point shot attempts, and scored an average of 11 points a game in district.

Dodson capped her high school career with her honor, overcoming two knee injuries since becoming a full-time starter her sophomore year. She averaged 4.9 points and 2.2 steals in district, and “was one of our better defenders,” Ghazal said.

Editor's note: Individual player photos courtesy of Misti White Photography.

District 7-4A

GIRLS

Co-MVP — Hailey Ibarra, Glen Rose, and Matyha Thompson, Brownwood.

Offensive POY — Bree Baker, Glen Rose.

Defensive POY — Landri Withers, Stephenville.

Co-Newcomer of the Year — Reagan Maxwell, Godley, and Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville.

Co-Sixth Man of the Year — Hazel Hawkins, Glen Rose, and Catrina Brooks, Brownwood.

Coaching Staff of the Year -- Glen Rose head coach Ramsey Ghazal and assistant coaches Morgan Riebock and Sam Schuelke.

First Team

Jeana Douglas, Glen Rose; Kora Dodson, Glen Rose; Hanna Robertson, Godley; Emma Burke, Godley; Rian Schultz, Mineral Wells; Kassidy Nowak, Stephenville; McKenzie Walker, Brownwood.

Second Team

Abby Stephenson, Glen Rose; Hannah Cantwell, Glen Rose; Carol Ann Hetzel, Brownwood; Bryanna Williams, Godley; Paige Riney, Mineral Wells; Jettie Funderburgh, Stephenville.

GRHS Honorable Mention

Lindsey Andress and Alexis Mims.