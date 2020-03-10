Westlake’s lacrosse team hosted THSLL district rival Houston Memorial Saturday and rolled to a 19-3 win.

The Chaps got things going early in the game with a goal from junior attackman Cam Lynch off a feed from senior attackman Bryce Walker and never looked back. Tremendous face-off work — senior Sam Wadsworth won 100% of his face-offs —and a stingy defense held the visiting Mustangs in check throughout the match.

Both of the Westlake senior goalies, Rowdy Brown and Justin Mays, backstopped a tremendous defensive effort. Led by senior Ethan Frischhertz, juniors Ty Jarrett and Christian Fournier, and sophomore Carter Barksdale, the Chaps’ defensemen caused turnovers and beat Memorial to ground balls.

The short-stick defensive midfielders for Westlake continue to impress, with seniors Tucker Hamlin and Tanner Robshaw and junior Brooks Jeffers preventing the Mustangs from setting up their offense.

The Chaps scored early and often, led by Walker’s nine points (eight goals, one assist). Sophomore midfielder Ethan Burke (four goals), junior midfielder Ollie Lovell (one goal, two assists), junior attackman Will Hamlin (two goals, one assist), senior attackman Brayden Duncan (one goal, one assist), and junior midfielder Ben Salazar (two assists) all posted multiple points for Westlake. In total, eight Chaps players put the ball in the goal.

Westlake travels to Maryland this week to test its mettle against two teams from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is one of the top high school lacrosse leagues in the country. The Chaps will face Archbishop Spalding on Thursday evening in Severn and end the week against the St. Mary’s Saints on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis.