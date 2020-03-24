ANNA – The Anna Coyotes got in two games before their annual tournament, slated this year for March 12-14, was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The tourney ended after Day 1, with the Coyotes (5-6) posting a big win over Quinlan Ford and dropping a tight decision to Pottsboro. All the action took place at the Anna Sports Complex.

Below are recaps of those two March 12 contests, in order.

Pottsboro 4, Coyotes 3

Anna’s three-run rally in the sixth inning came up just short and the Cards, with a pair of runs in the first and fifth innings, hung on to win. The Coyotes nearly tied it, 4-4, in that sixth frame when Pottsboro’s catcher threw the ball into centerfield on a pick-off try and Collyn Swindell raced home from second but was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.

Jaden Adams and Micaiah Ross collected two hits each for Anna, with Ross, Swindell and Jay Heath logging an RBI apiece. Jacob Odom’s double in the sixth helped fuel the Coyotes’ comeback.

Anna starter Clayton McCaleb went the distance on the mound, scattering eight hits with no strikeouts and no walks.

“I thought he did a good job,” Anna head coach Joey Hector said. “He does a good job of keeping the ball down, he mixes it up. He never throws the same pitch twice in a row, same speed. He moves the ball around. Defensively, we played pretty good behind him.”

Regarding the play at the plate to tie, Hector said, “I thought we did a good job of gambling there. We’re not swinging the bats just real well, had an opportunity to score a run. It took us a little while to get off the bag at second base or I think we’d have been safe. But it’s a gamble we’ll take every day.”

Class 3A Pottsboro’s starter Aaron Massie went six innings, allowing eight hits and three runs, while striking out five. Jett Carroll got the save for the Cards (9-1) and also went 2-for-3 with the bat.

Now 11 games into the season, Hector was asked what he’s starting to see from these Coyotes.

“I like the way they compete,” he said. “We’re still lacking some leadership. We still need some guys to - not really step up - but just play what they’re capable of playing. We still have a lot of guys who, to me, are pressing, trying to replace people we have out for injuries. You can tell some kids are pressing.”

Anna is without All-State shortstop and ace pitcher Rawley Hector until at least the end of April due to a knee injury.

Coyotes 10, Quinlan Ford 0

Ross swung the big bat for Anna - going 3-for-4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs - and starter Jaden Torres got the shutout as the Coyotes bounced back to run-rule Class 4A Quinlan Ford in five innings.

Bryce Wetzel and Odom also doubled for Anna.

Torres struck out 11 and walked none in spreading four hits over the five frames. Four Panther pitchers allowed nine combined hits, striking out nine and walking six. Anna put two runs on the board in the first inning on two passed balls then added another in the second on another passed ball after Odom’s double opened the frame. T

he Coyotes’ big inning was the fourth when they erupted for six runs. Wetzel’s RBI-two-bagger to left gave Anna a 4-0 lead and, after Adams walked, Ross’s double to right brought Wetzel home. Adams scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0 and a Swindell walk followed.

After Ross plated a run on a passed ball and Josh Packard walked, McCaleb’s 2-RBI single to right sent the lead to 9-0. Ross’s RBI-double to right in the fifth ended the contest.