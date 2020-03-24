David Edwards, a dazzling former Texas A&M point guard and school record holder, died Monday night in New York. His ex-teammates said Edwards’ death was because of coronavirus.

“Anytime Aggies lose a member of the family, it hurts,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Tuesday. “Hearing from his friends this was coronavirus related really hits close to home.”

Edwards played for A&M from 1991-94. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 assists during his career with the Aggies. He led A&M to a berth in the NIT in 1994, its first postseason tournament appearance that decade.

He totaled 265 assists his senior year. That total led the Southwest Conference and was third best in the country, behind Marquette’s Tony Miller and California’s Jason Kidd.

Edwards left A&M as its school record holder in assists (602) and steals (228).

Edwards, who grew up in New York, played his freshman season at Georgetown before transferring to College Station.

Rest In Peace to Queens basketball legend and a solid dude Dave Edwards ! Coronavirus is real !!!! STAY SAFE!!

— Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) March 24, 2020

RIP - David Edwards

Edwards was a star at Andrew Jackson HS in NYC avg 41 pts per game & displaying the street moves of PGs common in the Rucker, but wholly unfamiliar at Georgetown where the guards of the 1980's were built around discipline, defense & feeding the big men inside. pic.twitter.com/fdHpgywmTj

— ALL-MET ELITE (@all_metelite) March 24, 2020

Charles Henderson, a former Aggie guard, posted about Edwards’ death on his Facebook page Monday night.

He wrote: “Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place.

“This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!! #NYNY.”

Those associated with the A&M basketball program in the mid-1990s remembered Edwards as a gritty, competitive guard.

“Those that were in the stands will remember Dave as a fierce competitor, with over the top confidence that was contagious,” said John Thornton, a former A&M player, coach and athletics administrator. “Quite a personality that took stuffing a stat sheet to another level. He loved basketball and one of the best point guards we have had. More importantly, he was a person you loved to see coming because he was special and fun to be around.”