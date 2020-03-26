Melissa’s 2020 playoff basketball team was well-represented in recently released District 11-4A Superlatives and All-District honors list.

Senior guard Ezra Monroe picked up the district’s esteemed Offensive MVP Superlative award while senior guard CJ Shellie earned First-Team All-District honors.

Sophomore guards Phoenix Bramhall and Justin Maina made Second-Team All-District and sophomore guard Hudson Czarnecki received the district’s 6th Man award.

Named to the All-Defensive Team was sophomore forward Tavenor Watts.

Academic All-District honors went to Monroe, Czarnecki, Jaron Withers and Kaden Segleski.

Fourth-year Melissa head coach Eric Benton and the Cards reached the playoffs this year with an 8-2, second-seed finish in district play. The program has reached the playoffs for 13-straight seasons.