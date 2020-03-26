After a second-straight record-breaking basketball season, Melissa’s Lady Cardinals garnered a prestigious Superlative pick and five other awards in the recently released District 11-4A Superlatives and All-District honors list.

Junior guard Wendy Clemmons was named the district’s Offensive MVP while junior guard Mia Ellis, senior guard Mya Ellis and senior forward Ashley Gideon each earned First-Team All-District honors.

Junior guard Jayden Bullard was named to the All-Defensive Team and sophomore guard Grace Moothart was selected for Honorable Mention recognition.

Academic All-District honors went to Gideon, Clemmons, Bullard, Moothart, Katie Sparks, Inaya Hines, Amerson Hoyt, Mya Ellis and Mia Ellis.

This past season, the Lady Cards posted a 7-3 second-seed finish in district play and went on to reach the regional tournament for a second-straight year - and the second time in program history. But at this year’s regional tourney, Melissa’s girls advanced to the finals for the first time ever with a 53-50 win over Brownsboro.

The Lady Cards are led by head coach Chris Oestreich, who has just completed his second season at the helm. The program has reached the playoffs for 13-straight seasons.

DISTRICT 11-4A – 2020 GIRLS SUPERLATIVES

MVP - Kathimae Dow, Aubrey

Offensive MVP - Wendy Clemmon,s Melissa

Defensive MVP - Diamond Lott, Celina

Newcomer of the Year - Bella Ringenberg, Sanger

Coach Staff - Aubrey