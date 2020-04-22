Texas Rangers employees who work under uniform employee contracts were told last week they will continue to receive paychecks through at least May 31, a baseball source said, as the club navigates without revenue during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Rangers have more than 200 employees in baseball operations who have a uniform employee contract, including manager Chris Woodward, his coaching staff, scouts, athletic trainers and minor-league managers and coaches.

The Rangers have no current plans to implement furloughs or layoffs, the source said, but the financial situation continues to evolve. Their executive staff saw salary cuts beginning April 1.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told teams Monday that uniform employee contracts will be suspended beginning May 1, a move that allows all 30 teams to furlough employees or reduce their pay during a national emergency. President Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13.

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed in late March on a payment structure for players, who have uniform player contracts, through May 31.