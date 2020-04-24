The Howe Lady Bulldogs basketball team recently completed the best season in school history, with a trip to the regional finals.

The key factors that led to that success were having a dominant inside/outside scoring presence, a point guard who made things happen, a stout defense and a coach that had longevity with the team.

Some teams might have those things on paper, but they do not have what the Howe Lady Bulldogs had in other crucial areas: team chemistry and senior leadership.

For the Lady Bulldogs, those things went hand in hand.

Molly Wilson was an essential part of the team on the court in terms of leadership and chemistry.

The senior guard looked back on her time wearing the Bulldog’s black and white with great appreciation.

"I would not trade the hard work, practices, bus rides, two-a-day (practices) and early morning arrivals on the golf course for anything,“ she said. ”I have experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, but come away with a sense of appreciation and pride that I will always have of being a Howe Bulldog."

In her time at Howe High School, Molly was a constant on the dominant girls' golf team. She was part of the varsity golf team starting as a freshman.

She is a three-time regional qualifier and a two-time state qualifier, but missed her opportunity as a senior due to the cancellation of spring sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Molly spoke about the news that came down last week that the UIL had canceled all spring sports.

"I am extremely disappointed to miss out on the spring of my senior year. I am sad that I missed out on golf, spending time with friends and bringing closure to my years as a Howe Bulldog. But it makes me even more appreciative of the memories I do have."

It is not uncommon for a top student to quit playing sports to focus on the decimal points that make such a big difference in being at the top of a graduating class academically.

Molly, who is valedictorian of her class, did just the opposite.

During her time at Howe, the teen also played volleyball. Her three sports covered the school calendar from August to May with no off-season.

When asked about that kind of athletic load, along with the demands of the classroom, she said, "Time management and being able to prioritize what is important to my future - not just at the moment - is what helped me be involved in multiple activities and still keep academics a priority."

Aside from her parents, she said her biggest fans were her coaches. “Their constant support and encouragement were critical in helping me be successful and grow as a person."

A person of influence in her life was Howe basketball and golf coach Derek Lands.

The close connection with Lands as a family friend did not keep her "from adding some gray hairs to his head," Molly said.

All the while, Lands shared wisdom about life with her.

"He has taught me that no matter the adversity, how you carry yourself and respond to obstacles is the difference between winning and losing,“ the teen said. ”His steady nature and leadership have taught me how to rise to the occasion and do my best."

Lands, speaking of Molly, said, “It shouldn’t be surprising that Molly is a very smart player. She is a smart kid. She sees the play before it ever happens.”

He went on to compliment the other three senior Lady Bulldog players - Ally Harvey, Jenna Honore and Cassidy Anderson - as well as Wilson.

“All of the senior basketball players are special,” he said. “They are a great group of kids who will be very successful in this world.”

Molly spoke about the role of teachers in her life and the impact that they have made.

"I have had a lot of influential teachers in my school years … too many to list. But if I had to single one out for impacting my life it would be Mrs. Tracy Blum,“ Howe’s FFA advisor. ”She has taught me that hard work and passion leads to success."

Molly plans to take the lessons learned from being a student-athlete to Oklahoma State University this fall, where she will major in agribusiness and pre-law.