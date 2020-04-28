COACH

Jack Flatau: During his 12 seasons at Westlake from 1984-1995, Flatau coached both the boys and girls programs to multiple district titles and almost 250 combined wins. With a record of 159-61-19 on the boys’ side, Flatau still has the most wins of any coach in the program’s history as well as the highest winning percentage.

FIRST TEAM

F: Andres Cuero — Program’s all-time leading scorer with 50 goals and 25 assists, 2007 graduate earned two all-state and two district MVP awards in four seasons as starter before becoming popular mainstay for Austin Aztex.

F: Tucker Hume — Current USL player, an all-state selection and district MVP who helped Chaps to two state-tournament berths, hold single-season record for points with 24 goals and 16 assists as senior in 2012.

F: Sharad Sood — Namesake of Westlake’s Sharad Sood Memorial Soccer Tournament graduated in 2001 as program’s all-time leading scorer with 49 goals, 21 assists before collegiate career at SMU.

MF: Bailey Hinners — Senior playmaker for 2010 state tournament team, who played collegiately at George Washington, still holds school record with 30 assists in four seasons as starter.

MF: Ben Crawley — Future national champion at Virginia and MLS player earned Parade all-American honor as senior in 1989 and had 26 goals with 23 assists while balancing high-school career with youth national team commitment.

MF: Dillon Short — Scored single-season school record 26 goals as senior in 2010, had 46 goals in two seasons, and scored in every playoff game to fuel run to 2010 state tournament.

D: Jeff Baker — Dominant defender and team leader, who graduated in 1996 and later played football at Texas, set record for most goals by a defender with 36 and is program’s only player to earn three all-state nods.

D: Walker Hume — Towering 6-foot-5 force who plays in USL, twin brother of Tucker Hume, tied school record for most goals scored by a defender with 36 while earning all-state and district MVP honors as senior in 2012.

D: Mike Layne — Anchor of powerhouse Westlake teams in late 1980s earned two district defensive MVP awards and as well as all-state honors as senior in 1988.

D: Alex Altamirano — Two-time district defensive MVP, 1996 grad teamed with Jeff Baker to form arguably toughest backline in school history.

GK: Michael Lisch — Future keeper for Houston Dynamo in MLS started four seasons for Chaps and earned district MVP honors as senior in 2009.

SECOND TEAM

F: Stefan Rankovic — Had 24 of his 39 career goals as senior in 2019 and chipped in eight career assists.

F: Kenny Kendall — 1989 grad held school record for points for 12 years, with 33 goals and then-record 28 assists.

F: David Lozano — All-state player set single-season school record with 23 goals as junior in 2004 before missing senior year with an injury.

MF: Matthew Tucci — Versatile midfielder and 2000 graduate finished career with 22 goals, 18 assists, a district MVP selection and an all-state nod.

MF: Ian Lipski — First Chap to earn first-team, all-state honors, 1989 grad had 17 goals with 10 assists as senior.

MF: Adam Jakle — Four-year starter and all-state player, 2008 grad who played collegiately at Houston Baptist fueled high-scoring teams of late 2000s.

D: Andrew Wilson — A three-year starter, the defensive linchpin and 1997 grad earned two district defensive MVP awards.

D: Michael Garcia — Three-year starter and 2017 grad used smarts and toughness to earn district defensive MVP honor as senior.

D: Travis Beard — Attack-minded defender earned district MVP award as junior in 1990 and had 19 goals with four assists in his career.

D: Stephen Johnson — First all-state player in school history earned second-team honors as well as team MVP accolades as senior in 1986.

GK: Kenny Killfoil — Three-year starter and two-time all-state player earned district MVP honors as senior in 2001 before collegiate career at Wake Forest.

THIRD TEAM

F: Jacob Adams — Three-year letterman, a 1996 grad, scored 27 career goals with nine assists before competing in NCAA final four with UNLV.

F: Brad Davis — Slight but speedy 1996 grad, a four-year starter, scored 31 goals with 14 assists in all-state career.

F: Kevin Deal — Finished two-year varsity career in 1989 with 33 goals, which tied Kenny Kendall for most in school history

MF: Ryder McGough — Box-to-box workhorse, a 2012 grad, did dirty work and added offensive punch for two state-tournament teams.

MF: Richard Porteous — District MVP as senior in 2004 combined high technical skill with fearless and physical defending.

MF: James Baker — Chap coach for past three years and three-year starter who played football at Texas graduated in 2001 No. 2 on program’s all-time assists list.

MF: Josh Huynh — 2019 grad, an all-region player as a senior, started three seasons and led team in assists during that span.

D: Oscar Nordfjell — Current senior, a team captain who has started three seasons, leads the backline and excels on set pieces.

D: Matt Favaron — A three-year starter, the 2013 grad teamed with Walker Hume on back row and helped Chaps reach 2012 state tournament.

D: Carl Kenyon — Imposing defender, the three-time all-district performer anchored powerhouse Chap teams before graduating in 2003.

GK: Sam Laude — Rare four-year starter earned all-state honors before graduating in 2018 and joining Southwestern University program.

Thomas Jones