Shallowater’s Tynli Harris was picked Tuesday as an all star to play on the Class 4A red team as selected by the TGCA Basketball Committee.

Harris, a first-team Lone Star Varsity Super Team selection, played through a turf toe injury to help guide the Fillies to the Region I-3A and Class 3A state tournament.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game on the way to earning all-tournament honors at the Caprock Classic before getting picked to be a TGCA all-state and all-star squad member along with TABC all-region and all-state squads.

Thanks to her on-the-court efforts, Harris helped Shallowater claim the Class 3A state title and finish with a program-best 39-2 overall record. The junior and District 2-3A co-Defensive MVP is scheduled to play with the 1-4A red all-star squad.

TGCA selects 12 all-stars from Class 1A through 4A and 12 all-stars from conference 5A and 6A. The athletes are selected by the TGCA Basketball Committee, which is composed of basketball member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches.

Athletes must be juniors to be selected. These all-stars will participate in the summer clinic all-star activities to be held in Arlington, Texas.