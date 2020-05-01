LEXINGTON, Ky. – John Calipari still thinks the G League path for elite college basketball recruits is a bad idea, even as the NBA's developmental league increases the value of the contracts offered to top prospects.

A third recruit from the class of 2020, five-star point guard and former UCLA commitment Daishen Nix, is signing with the G League. Five-star guard Jalen Green and five-star forward Isaiah Todd previously announced they were signing with the G League.

Nix's contract is expected to be worth around $300,000, according to The Athletic. Green's deal has been reported to be worth around $500,000.

The Hall of Fame basketball coach has criticized the G League as an alternative to college basketball for top recruits since news first broke the league was offering $125,000 contracts to elite high school players in 2018. The G League has upped its offers and addressed other concerns about the program by developing a specific program for the elite high school recruits that will not involve playing a full G League schedule. Calipari's opinion has not changed.

"My issue with the G League trying to entice players by giving them more money, is not the kids that you’re getting," Calipari said Monday during his weekly "Coffee with Cal" web show featuring guest Charles Barkley. "It’s the thousands of ninth- and 10th-graders that think that’s how they’re going to make it, when you and I know it’s going to be 2%. We’re not talking 50. It will be thousands and thousands and thousands."

Calipari's argument that if those athletes stop preparing for college early in their high school tenure, by the time the majority realize they are not good enough to qualify for one of the G League contracts, it will be too late to qualify academically for college.

"We spend all our time talking about the small little percentage of guys who want to go to the NBA," Barkley said. "I only concern myself with all the other guys, all the other young black men who go to college. ... I’m worried about the 99%. We’ve got to make sure these young black kids get their education, because that’s going to dictate their future."

Calipari has long advocated for allowing players to declare for the NBA draft directly out of high school if they are good enough, but he thinks those who are not should still attend school, noting that at programs like Kentucky players receive lifetime scholarships to complete their education even if they leave school early for the NBA.

Barkley agreed with Calipari that the G League was a bad option for most players but disagreed with Calipari's push for a return to allowing the jump straight from high school to the NBA.

"People look at Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron (James)," Barkley said. "They don’t look at the rest of the (high school) guys who sucked who came to the NBA. They’re not physically, emotionally or mentally ready to play in the NBA. I think they should have to go to college for two years."

Of course, Calipari has a vested interest in enticing top basketball players to college.

Already this spring he has had to fend off the G League, who's select program is being run by former Calipari assistant Rod Strickland, to keep five-star signee Terrence Clarke on course to attend UK.

Kentucky was linked to Green, Todd and Nix to varying extents as recruits — UK did not offer a scholarship to Nix — but Calipari backed out of all three recruitments long before those players signed on with the G League.

The pool of players the G League will pursue is likely to closely resemble the pool Calipari generally recruits from.

He has argued in the past that the G League program might benefit Kentucky because the players who would entertain that option are unlikely to have picked UK anyway. He did recruit R.J. Hampton extensively a year ago before Hampton decided to sign a professional contract in Australia instead of attending college.

Part of the G League's motivation to increase the value of these contracts is to keep players like Hampton from going to Australia in the future.

"They’re talking about we don’t want them to go to Australia, New Zealand," Calipari said. "They’re not talking that many kids. ‘We don’t want to have to go travel.’ Well, you’re going to have to travel to see these kids anyway.

"... I want to see in the next four or five years, the kids that chose to go to college, how they did. The money you’re going to get (from the G League) is negligible compared to what you will get if you really are good and get to your second (NBA) contract."

And while the G League may represent a new recruiting rival for Calipari, many top players, like Clarke, will likely decide to play in college anyway.

That’s the scenario former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey, a close friend of Hampton’s, found himself in a year ago.

"It’s almost the same thing as senior year," Maxey told The Courier Journal before the season. "You only get one opportunity to go to college. Once you go pro you can’t go back to college. I wanted to get the experience of college, not just from basketball. From school in general. Walking around, walking to classes, meeting friends, meeting new people. Stuff like that. You only get one chance.

"R.J., he made a business decision, and he’s going to get paid over there. I’m proud of him. We’ve grown up (together) since we were young, but I felt like I wanted to take a different route."