It was announced on April 10th that Miles’ Athletic Director and head football coach, Chuck Boles, would be leaving to take over as head coach in Cumby, Texas. Boles was much beloved and respected by his players, their parents and the community in Miles. At the end of April Miles announced that the Menard Yellow Jacket’s Jayson Wilhelm will be their new head football coach.

Wilhelm was the head coach at Menard for the past 4 seasons. Last season the Miles Bulldogs went on the road and dismantled Menard by the score of 36-15. The Yellow Jackets had a disappointing 2-8 season in 2019 as they only managed to only put up an average of 19 points per game.

The shoes left by coach Boles will be tough to fill. Boles came into Miles in 2018 and took a team that had finished 2-9 the previous season and turned them into a successful program that finished at 7-4 and brought home a share of the district championship. One highlight of the 2018 season was an intense, grinding win against archrival Christoval by the score of 21-20. Boles brought a great deal of heart and soul into the program as he instilled pride, discipline and accountability in his players. Boles got back to the fundamentals of football by teaching his players to execute the most basic of plays with precision and teamwork, “You play on Friday like you practice on Wednesday.”

Wilhelm has several years of coaching experience under his belt, including time as an assistant coach at Eldorado. He knows the rigors and challenges of playing quality football under the bright lights on Friday nights in west Texas, the land of God; Country; Football. Wilhelm lead the yellow Jackets to a district title and a 9-3 record in 2017. Wilhelm’s father, Danny Wilhelm, was an assistant coach at McCamey in the 80s.

Wilhelm’s experience against the Bulldogs should give him a good understanding of the team’s strengths and weaknesses. Any advance knowledge is critical with all UIL sports cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. There will be significantly less time on-the-field with his team prior to the start of next season. Once practices resume they’ll have to hit the ground running to get up to game speed and work on conditioning due an extended off-season. Wilhelm went 2-3 against Miles since he became head coach at Menard. Now he’ll be working to keep the Bulldogs moving forward as they build on an already strong foundation.

