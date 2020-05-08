When it came time to select his school district’s next football coach, Thorndale superintendent Adam Ivy didn’t have to look far.

In fact, he just had to glance at Thorndale High School’s field house, where a crowded trophy case testifies to the success that new football coach and athletic director John Kovar had as the school’s boys basketball coach.

"He’s a winner," Ivy said, citing three straight trips to the state basketball tournament in 2016-18 as well as Kovar’s 193-51 record in seven seasons as the Bulldogs’ basketball coach. "He showed in basketball that he works hard and he expects the kids to work hard. From a football standpoint, I know that he has the knowledge and the ability to get the job done. I expect that he’ll bring the same intensity and work ethic that he showed in basketball to football."

Kovar, a 1994 Thorndale graduate who has been both the boys basketball head coach and a football assistant, was approved last week by the Thorndale school board for his new position. He replaces Scott Hawkins, who left after five seasons as head coach and athletic director to rejoin the Liberty Hill football program as an assistant.

Hawkins, who had a 27-28 record at Thorndale, previously worked as an assistant at Liberty Hill.

For Kovar, the switch from basketball to football came because "the timing was right," he said.

"I’m interested in changing things, learning new things and challenging myself," he said. "Taking over football will be a challenge, and I’m looking forward to it."

Kovar has never been a head football coach, but he has extensive experience coaching the sport. He served as an assistant at New Waverly, Huntsville, Lexington and Rockdale and was an offensive coordinator for Lexington and Rockdale.

One of his first duties as head football coach will be the installation of a new offense. The Bulldogs ran a slot-T offense modeled on Liberty Hill under Hawkins, and they had success the past two years while compiling a 17-5 record. But Kovar says he’ll run a multiple offense to take advantage of the small enrollment at the Class 2A school.

"At a small school, I want us to be versatile and to be able to adapt to the kids," he said. "I don’t like to have one type of offense. I mean, if you run the spread and don’t have a kid that can really throw the ball, it hurts you."

Kovar says he’s also thrilled to take over the reins of one of the top small-school athletic programs in Central Texas. Thorndale has finished fifth in each of the past two seasons in the Breazeale Cup standings, an annual ranking conducted by the Austin American-Statesman that tracks the overall success of athletic programs in the Austin area.

That’s the highest ranking for any school in a classification lower than 5A.

"You’re pretty much expected to win in every sport, and that’s a good thing," Kovar said. "It’s what the community expects."

Kovar’s connection from the basketball world has already paid off. Thorndale recently hired Michael Williams as its boys head basketball coach after Williams led Taylor to back-to-back playoff appearances in Class 4A.

Serving as an athletic director in a small school will also allow Kovar to stay involved next season with the basketball program, which will include his son, Kaden.

"It’s going to be tough leaving basketball because we’ve had some great years," he said. "The hardest part is that my son is going to be a freshman. But I’ll still be around helping out as an assistant. And I can be the nice assistant now. I don’t have to be that mean head coach anymore."