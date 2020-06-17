Ennis Sullivan III has been named the new swim coach at Prosper High School.

With more than three decades of coaching experience, Sullivan, the father of seven children, comes to Prosper from North East ISD in San Antonio.

He previously served as the aquatic director to Temple ISD and the city of Temple and was also the head swim coach.

There, he oversaw the administration of a 10-lane competitive pool with diving well/warm-up and cool-down lanes as well as four city aquatic complexes. He managed middle and high school practices and contests as well as teams with water polo practices. Sullivan also established comprehensive swim lessons for hundreds of participants and a summer swim league.

During his time at Temple, he was named District Coach of the Year and coached the boys and girls District champion teams as well as a state qualifier and finalist.

Sullivan, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M University, Commerce, has also coached and worked for Tyler and Athens ISDs, the Richardson YWCA, Dallas’ Premier Athletic Club and the Western Hills Athletic Club in Austin.

Valerie Little, Prosper ISD’s athletic director, said she is “excited to have a coach with the experience and success that Coach Sullivan is bringing with him to PHS. He will be able to build on the foundation that has been set. We can't wait to have the student athletes meet him and get to work."

Prosper ISD Natatorium Director Tommy Sacco called Sullivan “a perfect fit for the direction of our program, and (he) is going to be a benefit to our facility. We are excited to bring him to our community with the knowledge and experience he brings to the table.”