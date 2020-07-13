The San Angelo Standard Times released their selections for the volleyball All-Decade Team on July 6. The list included 5 former Miles volleyball players; Cadyn Heinze, Savanna Robertson, Bailey Halfmann, Sloan Riddle and Skyler Brooks.

Cadyn Heinze, Class of 2012, was named to the All-Decade Team. The article comments about Heinze’s all around skilled play, "Heinze was a force at the net for Miles, averaging 16.2 kills, 5 blocks and 7.5 digs to earn all-state honors. She was named the co-Outstanding Hitter of her district. As a junior, she averaged 13 kills, 3 blocks and 7 digs. She led Miles to the regional quarterfinals each season."

Former Lady Dawg Savanna Robertson, Class of 2013, was the All Setter of the Year and an All State selection in 2012. The San Angelo Standard Times article highlights Robertson’s contributions and almost 900 assists, "Robertson finished her career with a bang in her senior season in 2012. She was the All-West Texas Setter of the Year and an all-state selection after dishing out 886 assists to help Miles advance to the regional quarterfinals. As a junior, she averaged 22.2 assists and 4 aces per match."

Miles’ Class of 2015 had a young lady make the All-Decade Team as well. Bailey Halfmann won numerous honors over her high school volleyball career, many of which were pointed out by the article, "Halfmann was a four-year All-West Texas standout who was twice named the AWT Hitter of the Year. She was a three-time all-state selection and claimed back-to-back district MVP awards. She had 414 kills and 73 aces her junior year, leading Miles to the regional tournament for the first time in 21 years."

Sloan Riddle, Miles Class of 2016, was another top selection for the All-Decade Team. She was an All-State selection all 4 years of high school. The article mentioned her 266 career kills, as well as her defensive contributions, "Riddle was a four-time All-West Texas player who helped Miles reach the regional quarterfinals or farther every year of her career. After being named AWT Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, she was named honorable-mention all-state as a sophomore after recording 309 kills, 46 blocks and 39 aces. She was named district MVP as a senior with 266 kills, 201 digs and 68 blocks."

Rounding out the All-Decade Team selection from Miles is Skyler Brooks, Class of 2020. The article states that Brooks was an all-state selection, in addition to leading the team in kills all 4 of her seasons, "Brooks was one of the area's best athletes during the last decade. She was the 2019 All-West Texas Hitter of the Year in two sports — volleyball and softball. She also qualified for the state track meet every season before spring of her senior year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. During her senior season in volleyball, she earned all-state honors after recording 364 kills, 312 digs, 39 blocks and 36 aces. She led her team in kills all four seasons. The multi-sport standout signed a softball scholarship at the University of North Carolina."