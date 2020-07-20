Riko Jeffers is heading into his final campaign with high expectations.

The Texas Tech senior was named Monday to watch list for the Butkus Award, which is handed out annually to the country’s top linebacker.

It marks the third preseason honor for Jeffers, who was selected to the All-Big 12 first team by Phil Steele Magazine and the second team by Athlon Sports. The Garland, Texas, native is one of 51 linebackers named to the Butkus Award watch list.

Jeffers is coming off a banner year, finishing second on the team with 76 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, and 3.0 sacks last season. He also had two forced fumbles and a pass breakup as well.

During his three seasons as a Red Raiders, Jeffers has totaled 169 tackles to lead the team. He has 16.5 tackles for a loss throughout his career to go along with two passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Jeffers is hoping to mirror his senior season to former teammate Jordyn Brooks, who was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft after tallying 108 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss a year ago en route to being named a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Brooks was Texas Tech’s first finalist for the award since Ring of Honor member Zach Thomas back in 1995.

Semifinalists for the Butkus Award are expected to be named Nov. 2 followed by a list of six finalists on Nov. 23. The winner is slated to be announced on or before Dec. 8.