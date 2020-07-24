SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University has selected Michael Sons to lead the Lions’ women’s basketball team. Sons comes to SAGU having had a long and successful career as a high school and AAU coach.

"As an athletic administrator at SAGU, it is imperative to find an individual who will give prominence to the spiritual formation of student-athletes, have the capacity to administrate a collegiate program, and create an environment of athletic excellence," stated Director of Athletics, Dr. Jesse Godding. "Coach Sons possesses these attributes and will serve our student-athletes well as head coach."

Sons’ coaching career spans 24 years mainly in the Christian school environment. While coaching in four different states, Sons has amassed over 520 wins, received a State Coach of the Year award, Region Coach of the Year award, and numerous District Coach of the Year accolades.

With Sons at the helm, teams have made the state tournament in all four states achieving one state championship, reaching two additional state championship games, five state tournament final fours, and eight regional finals. Under his tutelage, 21 student-athletes have been named all-state, with over 45 players continuing on to play college basketball, including 17 NCAA DI basketball players. Sons has also seen success in the AAU coaching scene in Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

Coach Sons attributes his teams’ success to being models of hard work, striving to reach set goals, and reflecting Christ in all that is done.

"Our purpose is to help our players become the best they can be and be ready to face whatever comes their way, and succeed in this world after graduation," Sons said. "Our goals are high, but we will never sacrifice our purpose to reach our goals."

Coach Sons was part of two state championships as a high school player and played his collegiate basketball at Angelo State University in San Angelo. While at Angelo State, Sons began his coaching career as a student assistant. Sons credits numerous college coaching mentors and Texas Hall of Fame basketball coach Ray Debord for influencing his coaching style.