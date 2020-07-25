HOUSTON — What virus?

It was business as usual Friday night for the Houston Astros when the defending American League champions opened their season by crushing the outmatched Seattle Mariners 8-2 with a five-run fifth inning.

Well, not exactly business as usual.

OK, nothing like usual.

There were no fans, save those of the cardboard cutout variety who crammed into the Crawford Boxes shoulder to shoulder and three other outfield locations inside a very quiet Minute Maid Park. For 100 bucks that goes to the Astros Foundation, fans can uploads photos of themselves wearing Astros gear and actually get the cutouts at season’s end.

But the fans’ absence was felt.

"It was tough, I’m not going to lie," said Michael Brantley, who crushed a three-run homer. "I love the nervous energy, the butterflies. It makes you feel human again."

Don’t be envious, Astros fans. Even the visiting broadcast team and Mariners beat writers weren’t on hand. Nor was the official scorer, who worked remotely.

Get your hot dogs right here. Who wants a cold beer? Uh, said nobody Friday. The concession stands were closed with no one to sell peanuts or nachos to.

Even the normal festive atmosphere was gone, giving way to some somber reflection. The teams took batting practice, all decked out in black T-shirts emblazoned with Black Lives Matter that the Major League Baseball office provided.

Then in the pre-game ceremony, the players — all except a handful of Astros — kneeled in a moment of silence before the first pitch to contemplate social and racial injustice in this country. They then all stood for the national anthem, and a half-dozen Mariners also raised their right fists.

As for the anthem, Houston native Lyle Lovett, the four-time Grammy Award winner, gave a stirring rendition. Remotely, of course.

Oh yeah, that virus.

And there’s good news there as far as baseball is concerned. Only six out of the last 10,939 tests of players and staff have come back positive for a showing of just .05%, so there is progress.

After a four-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, baseball returned to Houston on a muggy Friday, but this city’s humidity was about the only thing that seemed normal. We even saw Carlos Correa carom a fly ball off the roof, falling in for a double.

"A couple of months ago, it didn’t look like it was going to happen," said new Astros manager Dusty Baker. "Everyone was on edge. This was the strangest opener of my career. I think the country needed it. The city needed it, the state needed it, we needed it. A lot of people are happy baseball is back."

The Astros flexed their considerable muscles with the big blast by Brantley, a pair of RBI singles from Martin Maldonado and Justin Verlander’s seven-strikeout performance to jump-start their 60-season start.

That momentum didn’t stop Saturday when Houston mashed 10 hits and a pair of home runs from Yuli Gurriel and George Springer and rode Lance McCullers Jr.’s solid pitching to a 7-2 win over Seattle. It marked the Astros’ 15th consecutive win over the Mariners, who have lost 20 of their last 21 in the series the last two seasons.

"Everything is kind of exacerbated," said Verlander, who gave up two solo home runs in six solid innings. "Every win is huge. It’s like coming into August in a dead heat with everyone in baseball."

If nothing else seems the same, Houston’s strength should be. The team that won 107 games before falling to the Washington Nationals in the World Series looks every bit the same elite club with a powerful lineup and starting pitching depth, minus some experienced arms in the bullpen like Joe Smith (opted out) and Will Harris (signed with the Nationals).

Otherwise, get used to a very different product, starting with the unsettling, piped-in music on iPads supplied by MLB that sounds curiously like being inside a dishwasher. Former Nationals superstar Anthony Rendon, now with the Angels, called the idea "dumb."

Can’t say I disagree. The steady hum does cut into the very sterile atmosphere but could use a little fine-tuning. More Stones and Beatles.

"It felt different," said Verlander, who won for the third consecutive year as Houston’s Opening Day pitcher. "You get a kind of a high when you get a reaction from the fans. Without them, you can’t really replicate it."

There weren’t a ton of familiar faces at Minute Maid. Of course, there weren’t many faces at all, but Baker, in uniform for his 44th Opening Day as a player, coach or manager, was calling the shots from the dugout as the successor to the deposed A.J. Hinch. Hinch and general manager Jeffrey Luhnow both suffered the brunt of the sign-stealing scandal that helped the Astros win their only World Series in 2017 and were fired.

But there will be no fans to boo these Astros on the road, and we presume no booing sound effects will be artificially added, except maybe in Dodger Stadium, which should be allowed.

But this weekend of baseball is one big campfire huddle with delicious s’mores. By and large, this game felt practically like invitation-only.

Other than five photographers, 30 print/radio/television reporters, 40 members of television crews and 150 staff personnel, the stadium was restricted to the 30-man rosters of the two teams and their managers and coaching staffs.

No family members were permitted although their likenesses were as more wooden figures posed behind the home dugout.

The media was not allowed anywhere on the field, in the dugout or the clubhouse or even the press dining room where even the popular ice cream machine was off limits. We stuck to our assigned seats and, yes, even our designated bathroom assignments.

I brought a jug of water and my own peanuts as well as hand sanitizer and face covering in this BYOM age, but you could order Friday’s special of BBQ chopped brisket and sausage plate with roasted corn and baked beans through the sEATz phone app.

Entering the ballpark took about 25 minutes to pick up a credential — there are no season credentials this year, just day to day — have your temperature taken and your bar code scanned to recognize all had passed the Health Questionnaire sent out the day before.

Oh yeah, that pandemic.

And then the game began. At long last.

A day after the Yankees downed the World Series champion Nationals 4-1 in a rain-halted MLB opener — surely you didn’t expect anything to unfold normally in 2020 — and the Dodgers punked the Giants, America was treated to 14 more games Friday. Too bad MLB didn’t play wall-to-wall games on Friday like 9 a.m. to midnight to take advantage of sequestered civilization, but so be it.

We’ll take what we can get.

And feel good when we hear the health-care worker sweetly serenade us with "God Bless America" during Friday’s seventh-inning stretch. It felt good. It felt right. It felt, well, normal.

By night’s end, the Astros had stretched their domination over the rebuilding Mariners with a franchise-record 14th straight victory over the rival as Houston won on Opening Day — yes, even in July — for the eighth consecutive year. A 15th straight over Seattle came Saturday.

Same as usual, just a little more quietly.