By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

In the end, not a lot will really change with Midlothian High School’s 2020 football schedule from how it stood before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only real differences will be with — of course — the dates, which have been pushed back four weeks by the University Interscholastic League. The Panthers will wind up with two Thursday night home games this fall because of scheduling.

The Panthers announced their updated slate of games last week, and the opponents and order of games are unchanged from before the pandemic set in. The opener is set for Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. against Fort Worth Brewer at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. The team’s seniors will be honored that evening.

The schedule has a definite new look for MHS, as Burleson Centennial is the only holdover from 2019. Wichita Falls Rider, Birdville, Colleyville Heritage and Richland are all first-time gridiron opponents for the Panthers. The Panthers also last faced Forney in 1977 and Brewer in 2007, according to lonestarfootball.net. However, rivalries against Red Oak and two Mansfield schools will be renewed after a short hiatus.

The first road game will be on Oct. 2 against Forney at City Bank Stadium, and that will be followed with homecoming on Thursday, Oct. 8, against Rider.

After a Week 4 open date, MHS will open District 4-5A (Division I) with another Thursday night home game, this time on Oct. 22 against Birdville. This game will be Pink Out Night to raise awareness of breast cancer.

After that, the Panthers will pick up the normal Friday night routine with games at Colleyville Heritage and at Burleson Centennial, followed by the renewal of the Panthers’ rivalry with Red Oak at home on Nov. 13.

MHS will also visit Mansfield Legacy on Nov. 20 before returning home the following week to host Mansfield Summit. The regular season will wrap up on Dec. 5 against Richland on the road.

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs except for the Oct. 2 game at Forney, which is set for 7:30; and the home game against Summit, which falls on Thanksgiving weekend and is to be determined.

Practice for the Panthers, and for all schools in the state in Class 5A and 6A, will begin on Sept. 7.

The Panthers are coming off a 7-4 season in which the team made the playoffs for the second year in a row, falling to South Oak Cliff in the bi-district round.

Midlothian Panthers

2020 Football Schedule (revised)

Friday, Sept. 25: FW Brewer at Midlothian

Friday, Oct. 2: Midlothian at Forney

Thursday, Oct. 8: WF Rider at Midlothian (HC)

Friday, Oct. 16: (No game scheduled)

Thursday, Oct. 22: Birdville at Midlothian*

Friday, Oct. 30: Midlothian at Coll. Heritage*

Friday, Nov. 6: Midlothian at Burl. Centennial*

Friday, Nov. 13: Red Oak at Midlothian*

Friday, Nov. 20: Midlothian at Mans. Legacy*

Friday, Nov. 27: Mans. Summit at Midlothian*

Friday, Dec. 4: Midlothian at Richland*