Tommy McVay, a right-hand man to the past five Texas Tech football coaches and a popular figure in Tech circles for his genial personality, was undergoing surgery Tuesday after he suffered serious head and neck injuries in a fall the day before at home.

McVay’s sister, posting on his Facebook page, said the surgery was to stop a brain bleed. She said McVay fainted and fell on Monday at his pool and was discovered by his wife Chele unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, nose and ears.

He was transported by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital.

"Tests showed he had 3 skull fractures, a broken vertebra in the neck which is pinching a blood vessel affecting blood flow, and a broken vertebra in the shoulder blade," Carolyn Groce, McVay’s sister, wrote. "They finally diagnosed a pseudo-aneurysm caused by the cracked bone puncturing a vein."

McVay is 76, but has been a youthful and energetic presence around Red Raiders football for more than two decades.

"He’s been a steady hand, no question," former Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said in 2017. "I think the relationships he has with this university and people surrounding this university are incredible. There’s not many people that can survive (multiple) coaches like he has.

"He’s great with the players, his staff. Another guy that’s always smiling, always seeing the bright side of things. He’s a great resource for myself and everybody else on our staff."

The 2020 season would be McVay’s 24th on the Tech football staff. Nearly all of that time, he has been the program’s director of operations. He was hired in 1997 to be Spike Dykes’ recruiting coordinator and has continued since as an aide to Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kingsbury and Matt Wells.

On his Twitter account, Wells posted a picture Tuesday from his first day on the Tech job. The photo shows McVay beaming and shaking the new coach’s hand.

"You met me with a smile on day one and have encouraged me every day since," Wells write. "Red Raider Nation and all of the coaching community, please pray with me for Coach McVay. Keep fighting T-Mac!!!"

Throughout his time with the Red Raiders, McVay has been a visible presence on the sideline, most often slightly behind and just off the elbow of the head coach. In earlier years, fans wondered who was that man with the white hair and the dark glasses on a cord?

Over a quarter-century, though, he became more and more well-known and beloved. During football season, McVay makes weekly trips to the Permian Basin to update fans in Red Raider Club meetings.

In 2017, the Tech chapter of the National Football Foundation presented him with the annual award for outstanding contribution to amateur football.

It was not what he ever imagined when he moved to Lubbock in 1988. McVay is the son of a five-time Oklahoma state champion high-school coach and coached high-school ball himself from 1968-83 in Oklahoma and Kansas.

He was on the Kansas State staff from 1983-85. After head coach Jim Dickey was fired, McVay moved to Oklahoma City and got into the television and appliance business. That was his occupation from the time he came to Lubbock in 1988 until he sold the business in 1996.

During that time, he struck up a friendship with Dykes.

"So if it wasn’t for Spike, I wouldn’t be here today," McVay said in 2017. "I wouldn’t be standing in this position, because he gave me an opportunity to get back in the business."

A three-time conference champion quarter-miler in college at Southeastern Oklahoma State, McVay continued to compete on the track in seniors games into his 60s.

In recent years, he said he decided on a year-to-year basis whether to keep working.

"That helps keep you younger," he said, "than what you actually are."