Mirror report

MABANK — After an unexpected pair of losses to open the 2020 volleyball season, the Heritage High School volleyball team picked up their first victory of the new school year with a 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8 win over Mabank on Friday.

Elizabeth Schmidt recorded 17 digs, three blocks, 14 digs and six aces — all team highs — as HHS zipped out to a 2-0 set lead before holding off Mabank, which won the next two sets to extend the match to a fifth set.

Hayden Brunson added five kills and 19 assists, freshman Grace Sweeney finished with five kills and eight digs, and Kenlee Ponivas had nine digs for the Jags (3-2).

On Saturday at Terrell, HHS swept both ends of a dual match, beating Malakoff Cross Roads, 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 and host Terrell, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Schmidt had a combined 21 kills and 16 aces in the two matches, and Brunson had 29 combined assists for the Jags. Junior Kensey Clifton had 15 digs against Terrell.

The Jags opened the season ranked No. 7 in Class 4A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Last fall, the Jags won District 17-4A and made it all the way to the 4A Region III championship match, losing to Carthage in three hard-fought sets.

In opening-night action last Tuesday, Heritage traveled to Kaufman for a dual match and dropped both ends.

The Jaguars fell to Lindale in the opener, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-16, then came up short in a very competitive match against host Kaufman, 29-27, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22.

The Jags, who had an open date on Tuesday, will host Decatur this Friday. They will also host Kennedale next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Farmersville next Friday, Aug. 28. They will also go to Argyle next Saturday, Aug. 29, for a dual match with Celina and Argyle.

District play is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 at Hillsboro.