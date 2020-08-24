Mirror report

Following an open date last Tuesday, the Heritage High School volleyball team made its long-awaited 2020 home debut on Friday evening.

However, the No. 3-ranked Class 4A team in the state, the Decatur Lady Eagles, spoiled the occasion by taking three sets from the Jaguars, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21, and snapping the team’s three-match winning streak.

Senior Elizabeth Schmidt finished with eight kills, and freshman Grace Sweeney tied for team-high honors with eight kills. Schmidt, junior Kensey Clifton and sophomore Emilee Casey each served three aces, while Clifton also chipped in with 14 assists and Casey led the Jags with 10 digs.

The Jags (3-3) were scheduled to travel to Kennedale for another non-district match on Tuesday.

The Jags have a busy weekend lined up, and the road ahead is chock-full of state-ranked teams.

They will travel to 4A No. 4-ranked Farmersville on Friday for a 6 p.m. start, and then on Saturday morning will head to Argyle for a dual match against Celina at 9 a.m. and host Argyle at noon. Both Argyle and Celina received votes in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.

Next Tuesday, Heritage will play host to a strong Maypearl squad before traveling to 4A No. 2 Stephenville on Sept. 4 for its final pre-district tune-up.