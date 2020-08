Updated varsity football schedules for all Class 4A and below high schools in Ellis County, as provided by school district athletic departments: (Note: HC denotes homecoming.)

District 5-4A (I)

Life Waxahachie Mustangs

• Friday, Aug. 28: Life Waxahachie at Godley

• Friday, Sept. 4: Athens at Life Waxahachie

• Friday, Sept. 11: Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro

• Friday, Sept. 18: Caddo Mills at Life Waxahachie (HC)

• Friday, Sept. 25: Life Waxahachie at Liberty-Eylau

• Friday, Oct. 2: (Life Waxahachie bye)

• Friday, Oct. 9: Alvarado at Life Waxahachie*

• Friday, Oct. 16: Mid. Heritage at Life Waxahachie*

• Friday, Oct. 23: Life Waxahachie at Stephenville*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Brownwood at Life Waxahachie*

• Friday, Nov. 6: Life Waxahachie at Waco La Vega*

Midlothian Heritage Jaguars

• Friday, Aug. 28: WF Hirschi at Mid. Heritage

• Friday, Sept. 4: Lindale at Mid. Heritage

• Friday, Sept. 11: Mid. Heritage at Decatur

• Friday, Sept. 18: Paris at Mid. Heritage

• Friday, Sept. 25: Mid. Heritage at Springtown

• Friday, Oct. 2: (Mid. Heritage bye)

• Friday, Oct. 9: Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (HC)

• Friday, Oct. 16: Mid. Heritage at Life Waxahachie*

• Friday, Oct. 23: Waco La Vega at Mid. Heritage*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Mid. Heritage at Stephenville*

• Friday, Nov. 6: Alvarado at Mid. Heritage*

District 5-4A (II)

Ferris Yellowjackets

• Friday, Aug. 28: Ferris at Maypearl

• Friday, Sept. 4: Benbrook at Ferris

• Friday, Sept. 11: Quinlan Ford at Ferris

• Friday, Sept. 18: Farmersville at Ferris (HC)

• Friday, Sept. 25: Ferris at Canton

• Friday, Oct. 2: Ferris at Bridgeport

• Friday, Oct. 9: (Ferris bye)

• Friday, Oct. 16: Godley at Ferris*

• Friday, Oct. 23: Ferris at Hillsboro*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Venus at Ferris*

• Friday, Nov. 6: Ferris at Glen Rose*

District 7-3A (I)

Maypearl Panthers

• Friday, Aug. 28: Ferris at Maypearl

• Friday, Sept. 4: Maypearl at Venus

• Friday, Sept. 11: Clifton at Maypearl

• Friday, Sept. 18: Maypearl at Trenton

• Friday, Sept. 25: Maypearl at Grandview*

• Friday, Oct. 2: Maypearl at Dallas Madison*

• Friday, Oct. 9: Life Oak Cliff at Maypearl*

• Friday, Oct. 16: Dallas A+ at Maypearl* (HC)

• Friday, Oct. 23: (Maypearl bye)

• Friday, Oct. 30: Maypearl at Whitney*

• Friday, Nov. 6: West at Maypearl*

District 7-3A (II)

Palmer Bulldogs

• Friday, Aug. 28: Kemp at Palmer

• Friday, Sept. 4: Palmer at Grand Saline

• Friday, Sept. 11: Palmer at Bosqueville

• Friday, Sept. 18: Groesbeck at Palmer (HC)

• Friday, Sept. 25: Palmer at Rice*

• Friday, Oct. 2: Mildred at Palmer*

• Friday, Oct. 9: Palmer at Edgewood*

• Friday, Oct. 16: Scurry-Rosser at Palmer*

• Friday, Oct. 23: Palmer at Blooming Grove*

• Friday, Oct. 30: (Palmer bye)

• Friday, Nov. 6: Dallas Gateway at Palmer*

District 7-2A (I)

Italy Gladiators

• Friday, Aug. 28: Frost at Italy

• Friday, Sept. 4: Chilton at Italy

• Friday, Sept. 11: Rice at Italy

• Friday, Sept. 18: Mildred at Italy

• Friday, Sept. 25: Italy at Meridian

• Friday, Oct. 2: Italy at Marlin*

• Friday, Oct. 9: Italy at Kerens*

• Friday, Oct. 16: Axtell at Italy* (HC)

• Friday, Oct. 23: Italy at Cayuga*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Dawson at Italy*

• Friday, Nov. 6: (Italy bye)

District 11-1A (I)

Avalon Eagles

• Friday, Aug, 28: Avalon at Abbott

• Friday, Sept. 4 Iredell at Avalon

• Friday, Sept. 11: Penelope at Avalon

• Friday, Sept. 18: Avalon at Walnut Springs

• Friday, Sept. 25: Arlington Leadership at Avalon (HC)

• Friday, Oct. 2: Avalon at Gholson

• Friday, Oct. 9: Avalon at Covington*

• Friday, Oct. 16: Bynum at Avalon*

• Friday, Oct. 23: Avalon at Milford*

• Friday, Oct. 30: (Avalon bye)

• Friday, Nov. 6: Blum at Avalon*

Milford Bulldogs

• Friday, Aug. 28: (Milford bye)

• Friday, Sept. 4: Abbott at Milford

• Friday, Sept. 11: Plano CHANT at Milford

• Friday, Sept. 18: (Milford bye)

• Friday, Sept. 25: Milford at Jonesboro

• Friday, Oct. 2: FW THESA at Milford

• Friday, Oct. 9: Milford at Bynum*

• Friday, Oct. 16: (Milford bye)

• Friday, Oct. 23: Avalon at Milford*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Milford at Blum*

• Friday, Nov. 6: Covington at Milford*

TAPPS Dist. DII-3 (6M)

Ovilla Christian Eagles

• Saturday, Sept. 26: OCS vs. O’Connell at Bryan

• Friday, Oct. 2: OCS at Kennedale Fellowship*

• Friday, Oct. 9: OCS at Plano Coram Deo*

• Friday, Oct. 16: OCS at McKinney Cornerstone*

• Friday, Oct. 23: OCS at Rockwall Heritage*

• Friday, Oct. 30: Waco Vanguard at OCS*

• Thursday, Nov. 5: Garland Christian at OCS*

• Friday, Nov. 13: Waco Live Oak at OCS*