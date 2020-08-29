Kason Philips scored four touchdowns and gained more than 200 yards rushing while Gavin Rountree scored three rushing TDs and threw for another as the Stephenville Yellow Jackets opened their football season with a 58-32 victory Friday night at Sweetwater.

Rountree threw only two incomplete passes all night, picking up 180 yards through the air in all while also contributing TD runs of 1, 23 and 19 yards in his debut as the SHS starting quarterback.

Philips, starting at running back for the second year in a row, scored rushing TDs from 3, 33, 26 and 38 yards out. He had more than 140 yards rushing in the first half alone.

Coy Eakin caught one of Rountree’s TD aerials, and also ran for a 28-yard score after he entered the game as a reserve quarterback late in the game.

Corbin Poston added to the scoring with a 43-yard field goal at the end of the half, which gave the Jackets a 37-13 edge at intermission.

The SHS defense helped out the offense in a big way with two first-half interceptions, from Adrian Montano and Ryder Lambert.

The Mustangs struck first when three-year starting quarterback Leon Holsey connected on a 51-yard TD pass with 10:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

But SHS responded quickly and often to take a 27-7 lead early in the second period. The Yellow Jackets tacked on three more TDs in the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets are members of District 5-4A Division I, and the Mustangs are in Class 4A Division II, in District 1.

The Yellow Jackets will play their first home game of the regular season Friday, Sept. 4 against highly ranked Lampasas. That contest (7:30 p.m. kickoff) will be in Tarleton's Memorial Stadium.

Lampasas was the No. 3 Class 4A Division I team in the state in Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine's preseason rankings. In its season opener Friday night, Lampasas opened with a 55-23 win over Brownwood.