Mirror report

The non-district road for the Heritage High School volleyball team continued to be bumpy for the Jaguars as they traveled to Argyle for a match on Saturday, falling in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Argyle is ranked No. 11 in Class 4A in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state volleyball poll.

On Friday, the Jags traveled to Farmersville and put up a battle in the first set, but eventually fell to the 4A No. 7-ranked Lady Farmers, 25-21, 25-11, 25-10.

Freshman Grace Sweeney led the way with eight kills or the Jags (3-6), and Elizabeth Schmidt added six kills and 10 digs. Hayden Brunson had 11 assists.

The Jaguars’ gantlet of strong opponents continued last Tuesday as they fell in three sets to the 4A No. 6-ranked Lady Wildcats, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

Schmidt had 11 kills, eight digs, three blocks and 16 serve receptions to lead HHS in all four categories. Brunson and Sweeney added seven digs each, and Kensey Clifton had nine assists.

Five of the Jags’ six losses have been to teams ranked in the TGCA volleyball poll.

The Jags were scheduled to host a strong Maypearl squad on Tuesday before traveling to 4A No. 5 Stephenville for their final pre-district tune-up on Friday. District play begins for the Jags on Sept. 8 at Hillsboro.