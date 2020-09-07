Mirror report

KEENE — The Heritage High School girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams competed in their first meet of the 2020 fall season on Wednesday of last week at the Keene Invitational at Rex Callicott Park.

The HHS girls finished a strong second in the team results with 70 points, just behind Life Waxahachie with 56 points. Kennedale finished third and Glen Rose fourth.

Crossing the finish line first for the Jags was Allie Schmidt, who placed 10th overall in a time of 15 minutes, 56.42 seconds on a 3,200-meter course. Not far behind were teammates Kaylee Norwood and Madeline Berumen, who placed 13th and 14th respectively.

Ella Brown finished in 17th place in 16:40.53, and Riley Click finished 20th in 16:46.83 to complete the HHS team total. Also competing for the Jags were Kerry Scott (23rd place), Kayla Moore (37th) and Kelly Conrad (50th).

The Jaguar boys, meanwhile, finished third with 72 points, behind meet winner Keene with 21 points and Life Waxahachie with 60. Krum (97) was fourth and Maypearl (116) finished fifth. Runners from Venus, Kennedale, Hico and Glen Rose also participated.

Brent Penwarden was the Jags’ leading runner, finishing fifth on the 2.98-mile course in a time of 18 minutes, 48.85 seconds. Close behind in seventh place was teammate Dillon Hinds, who finished in 18:52.52.

Rounding out HHS’ team total were Timothy Preusser, who was 25th in 20:43.59; Sam Rice, who placed 29th in 21:22.23; and Matthew Thomas, who was 31st in 21:46.58. Also competing for the Jags were Sebasian Diaz, Carter Lafrenz and Elliot Moore, who came in closely together in 36th through 38th place; and Elijah Smith, who finished 44th.

The Jags were scheduled to compete at a meet in Cleburne this Friday, but the meet was canceled when the University Interscholastic League postponed the start of fall practices for 5A and 6A schools.

They will instead compete next in Midlothian High School’s James Smith Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 16 on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium. This meet will also be the first action of the fall for the MHS runners.