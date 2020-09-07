By Bill Spinks

Twice in the third quarter Friday night, Heritage High School was pinned back at its own 1-yard line.

Each instance, though, had a vastly different outcome.

The first time, the Jaguars were called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety that tied the game at 21-all.

The second time, however, the Class 4A Division I No. 9-ranked Jags made the absolute most of their mulligan.

The Jags marched 99 yards the other way, and Cullen Stone’s second touchdown run of the night helped send them to a 28-21 non-district win over 4A Division I No. 10 Lindale at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

"We have to practice hard and make things work in this pandemic," said Stone, who finished with 82 rushing yards. "One of our mottos is ‘guts.’ We have to be more physical than anybody else on the field. If we are, then we’re going to win."

Sophomore defensive back Kaden Brown’s interception at the 3-yard line with 2:10 remaining helped the Jags lock up their second dub of the 2020 campaign in as many outings.

Latray Miller added a rushing TD and Daelin Rader, who completed 9 of 12 passes for 141 yards, threw for a touchdown to Haydon Wiginton.

Heritage’s defense, despite a huge disparity in possession that favored Lindale, held its own. The Jags ran 47 plays total on offense, while Lindale ran 43 in the first half alone and 70 total on the night.

"We’re in shape to handle that, but you never like to do that, especially against a team of that caliber," HHS head coach Lee Wiginton said. "To be honest, we wanted it to come down to this. We wanted to see what our team was made of in the fourth quarter. So really it was a dream scenario."

The Jags (2-0) led 21-19 and came up with a huge defensive stop on fourth down as Heritage senior Noah Gray corralled Eagles workhorse running back Jordan Jenkins short of the goal line.

But on the first play, Rader dropped back into the end zone to pass and as the pocket collapsed, Rader threw a ball that drew a flag for intentional grounding. The resulting safety tied the game at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter.

After the ensuing free kickoff, Lindale drove into Jaguar territory again. The Jags held, but Eagles punter and quarterback Sam Peterson executed to perfection a lost art, the "coffin corner" punt, leaving the Jags at their own 1 again at the 1:31 mark of the third.

The Jags this time called on Miller to get them out of the hole, and Miller responded with some huge runs in their 10-play coast-to-coast drive. As the third quarter turned into the fourth, a Rader fade to Wilkerson in the end zone resulted in a pass-interference penalty and gave Heritage the ball at the 2, From there, Stone punched it in with 9:41 remaining in the game.

"I was proud of our guys for coming out and making big plays," coach Wiginton said. "Our quarterback (Rader) on that drive made some really big plays."

After an exchange of punts, the Eagles made one last stab late and drove as close as the Heritage 19. But on fourth down with 2:10 left, Brown made his game-saving pick at the 3-yard line. Rader, who netted 51 yards on the ground, then sealed the outcome with two first-down runs, sliding safely down each time.

Jenkins, a four-star prospect and a Baylor pledge, finished with 158 yards on 31 carries for the Eagles (1-1).

Early on, it seemed like it might be a Heritage walkover. The Jags held Lindale three-and-out on the opening series and moved 84 yards on only six plays, with Stone scoring his first touchdown of the game from 2 yards out.

Moments later, a bad snap on a punt attempt gave the Jags possession at the Lindale 26, and after one play it was 14-0 as Rader connected with SAGU commit Haydon Wiginton. Lindale had three punt snaps in all that touched the ground on the game.

The visiting Eagles, however, made some adjustments and got Jenkins going. Lindale got on the board with a Landon Love field goal, then Jenkins punched it in on the first play of the second quarter to make it a 14-10 contest. After an HHS punt, Lindale drove 80 yards and Peterson’s short pass to Daniel Franke gave the Eagles their first and only lead at the 2:33 mark of the first half.

But it didn’t take long for the Jags to bounce back, as a 47-yard burst by Stone set up Miller’s 15- yard run with 1:11 left. Lindale cut it to 21-19 in the waning seconds of the half on a 32-yard field goal by Love.

The Jags travel to Decatur this Friday for their first away game of 2020.