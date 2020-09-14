By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The top runner on each team has graduated after competing in last year’s University Interscholastic League state cross-country championships in Round Rock. But after a five-week delay to their season, the Midlothian High School girls’ and boys’ teams are finally running.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers opened the 2020 season on Friday at the Aledo Invitational and were set to host the James Smith Invitational on Wednesday on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Graduated seniors Keila Finnestad and Tanner Henderson represented MHS at last November’s Class 5A state meet at Old Settlers Park as medalists. Finnestad placed 91st in a time of 19 minutes, 37.16 seconds in the 5A girls’ race; and Henderson finished 53rd in 16:03.50 in the boys’ race. Both races were 5,000 meters.

The Panther boys last year finished eighth at the 5A Region II championships at Dallas’ Jesse Owens Memorial Complex, but the top three runners at that meet all graduated.

Returning this year are senior Trenton Blackerby and junior Caden Grisham, who completed the top five for MHS in last fall’s regional. Junior Caeleb Bridgins and sophomore Daemon Rodriguez also competed in that race.

On the girls’ side, only two seniors who ran in last year’s regional race have graduated. The Lady Panthers finished in seventh place in last year’s regional after placing 5 runners in the top 8 to win the District 14-5A championship.

Leading returnees are junior Avalon Mitchell, who came in 37th in 19:51.54 at regionals, and senior Cheyenne Corbitt, who was 42nd in 19:59.45. Other runners include senior Mariah Griffin, junior Autumn Tennes and sophomore Samantha Presas.

Other scheduled meets for MHS include the Boswell Invitational on Sept. 25, the Elk Run XX Meet on Oct. 2, the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational on Oct. 9 and the Metroplex Challenge at the Buff on Oct. 15.

MHS will host the District 14-5A meet at MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Oct. 28 and this year’s 5A Region II meet will be held on Nov. 9 in Dallas. The UIL Class 5A state championship races are set for Nov. 23.