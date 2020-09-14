Mirror report

After a grueling non-district schedule against numerous state-ranked volleyball teams across North Texas, the Heritage High School volleyball team is finding the start to District 11-4A play more to their liking.

The Jags got stronger as the match progressed on Friday afternoon and rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-9 home sweep against Ferris, locking up their second district win in as many matches.

Senior Elizabeth Schmidt was dominant at the net, with 20 kills on 24 attempts in the match. Schmidt also served three aces and made a block.

Hayden Brunson added six kills and a dozen assists, and Rhali Adams served eight aces and tied Kensey Clifton for the team high with four digs. Clifton added 17 assists for the Jags.

Last Tuesday night, the Jags cruised to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 sweep at Hillsboro in the district opener for both teams, with Schmidt recording a match-high 17 kills. Schmidt and Sydney Dickson also had three blocks.

Brunson chipped in with eight kills, 16 assists and 11 digs at Hillsboro, while Kenlee Ponivas added 10 digs and Clifton also had 16 assists. The Jags as a team had just one receiving error in 41 serves received.

The Jags (6-8, 2-0) were scheduled to travel to Godley on Tuesday evening. Up next is a home match against Alvarado at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by another home match against Ellis County rival Life Waxahachie at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.