By Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

ENNIS — The Panthers from Midlothian fought a tough No. 22 state-ranked 5A district competitor in the form of the Ennis Lions last Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Ennis Tennis Center.

A large crowd from both cities gathered at the Ennis I.S.D. Tennis Center for an entertaining afternoon and early evening of "team tennis" competition.

The contest started with 3 boys doubles, 3 girls doubles, and 1 mixed (1 boy and 1 girl) doubles matches. From there, the 6 boys and 6 girls singles matches took to the courts to battle it out in this always-tough rivalry.

In fall "team tennis," there are always a total of 19 matches to be played-out against two opposing schools. Both Ellis County schools played well last Tuesday, but at day’s end, the Panthers came up short, with a final team count of 4 to 15. The Ennis Lions were the victors.

The Midlothian High School varsity and JV teams (around 160 students total) are under the direction of head coach Sam Wrinkle, with Brett Razlaff as his assistant.

Both of these fine tennis programs have worked hard over the summer, especially considering all the additional COVID-19 rules and regulations that have been put into place.

"Overall, I was pleased with my team’s effort against Ennis, especially since we had not been able to play any practice matches because of the current pandemic conditions," Wrinkle said. "However, the varsity team will regroup and get ready to play their next opponent this coming Saturday, Sept. 18."