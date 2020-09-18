By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

It’s a first in Ellis County for the fall of 2020: A football game that has been directly called off because of the emergence of COVID-19.

The good news is that it’s not on account of any local team, but the upcoming opponent instead. The bad news is that Life Waxahachie will have to reschedule its homecoming.

Life announced on Thursday that its scheduled Friday night homecoming game against Caddo Mills was canceled because of cases of the virus within the visiting Foxes’ program.

"Late yesterday afternoon, the Life School Athletic Department was notified by Life High School Waxahachie’s opponent of a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the opposing team’s JV football program and two presumed cases within the opposing team’s varsity program," Life Schools athletic director Scott Thrush posted on social media on Thursday.

"It is out of an abundance of caution that LHSW will be canceling (Thursday’s) freshman and JV football games. Friday night’s varsity game will not be played against the original opponent; however, LSHW is currently seeking a last-minute alternate opponent for its homecoming game."

The Mustangs were furiously searching for a replacement opponent, but as of Friday afternoon, no opponent had been able to be scheduled. Homecoming festivities will be rescheduled to a later home date.

Thrush went on to state that if an opponent is unavailable, all previously purchased tickets will be refunded.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Thrush said. "However, the health and safety of our players, coaches and stakeholders will always come first."

Caddo Mills is in Hunt County, which has apparently become a hot spot for COVID among athletes. In the same county, Quinlan Boles and Cumby were forced to cancel games Friday because of outbreaks. Cumby, in fact, had been scheduled to face DasCHE (Dallas Christian Home Educators) in Midlothian on Friday.

The only other Class 4A North Texas game canceled for Friday night because of COVID-19 was Mineral Wells at Sanger, after multiple Mineral Wells players tested positive for the virus, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Sanger quickly rescheduled a game at Canton.