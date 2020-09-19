Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians made their long-awaited 2020 season debut on Tuesday in a dual match at Mike Turner Gymnasium, and the Lady Indians made it a winning one with victories over Granbury and Red Oak.

The Lady Indians dropped their first set of the new year but went on to beat Granbury in four sets in the opener, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16. They also held off the Lady Hawks in three sets in Tuesday’s nightcap, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

The Lady Indians (2-0) will play three more multiple-match dates before a quick start to District 11-6A play on Sept. 29. On Saturday, they will face Frisco, Red Oak and Prosper Rock Hill in a four-way match at Prosper High School starting at 11 a.m. Then on Tuesday, they will play Midlothian and Keller Timber Creek at Midlothian High School.

Red Oak completed Tuesday’s dual match with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 loss to Granbury. For the Lady Hawks, Megan O’Neal and Gracie Lee tied for team honors with five kills, and Megan O’Neal and Brooke O’Neal each recorded six total blocks. Alyssa Lopez had nine digs, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero chipped in with nine digs and nine assists, and Makinzie Taplin added eight assists.

Red Oak (0-2) had another in a series of dual matches scheduled at Lake Highlands on Friday against Lake Highlands and Frisco Memorial. On Saturday, the Lady Hawks will travel to Prosper and will face Prosper Rock Hill and Frisco; and on Tuesday, they’ll take on The Colony and Mansfield Summit at The Colony.

FRISCO — The Lady Panthers opened their season with a five-set win at Frisco Heritage, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10, on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers (1-0) were scheduled for a dual match on the road against Highland Park and Rockwall-Heath on Friday. Next Tuesday, they will host Waxahachie and Keller Timber Creek in another dual match.

ENNIS — The Class 3A No. 19-ranked Lady Panthers (12-2) kept their roll going Tuesday as they spoiled the Class 5A Lady Lions’ season opener, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20.

Maypearl was scheduled to travel to Joshua on Friday for a dual match against Joshua and Mesquite Horn. They will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday.

Ennis, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Garland Lakeview Centennial on Friday and will host Crandall on Saturday and DeSoto on Tuesday.

KEMP — Alexa Pelerose and Chloe Cisneros each had eight kills, helping lead the Lady Bulldogs all the way from two sets down to a 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 comeback victory over Kemp on Tuesday.

Cambry Cortez served seven aces, Taylor Rhoades made four blocks, Morgan Zabojnik recorded 23 digs and Emma Jones led the way with 16 assists.

Palmer (8-5, 2-2) was set to host Blooming Grove on Friday afternoon. After that is a trip to Mildred on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

ITASCA — The Lady Gladiators picked up their second-straight district win on Tuesday as they defeated Itasca, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.

Keri Scott finished with five kills, four blocks and two service aces for Italy (2-7, 2-1), while Brooklyn Steinmetz added 16 assists and 13 digs, and Morgan Brown and Emily Janek had 10 digs each.

Last Friday, the Lady Gladiators snapped an 0-for-7 slump by defeating Covington at home, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17. Janek had 12 kills and 13 digs, and Scott finished with 11 kills and four blocks in that match. Steinmetz finished with 35 assists.

Italy was scheduled to travel to Avalon on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. They will host Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

OVILLA — Audrey Nunes led the way with nine kills and 18 digs as the two-time defending TAPPS 2A state champions eased to a 25-9, 25-19, 25-15 sweep over Dallas Lutheran on Tuesday.

Tessa Henry added six kills, four blocks, 13 digs and six service aces, and Marlee Hopkins also had six kills, 11 digs and 12 assists. Freshman London Upchurch contributed a dozen assists in the win.

The Lady Eagles (7-1) opened the season last Thursday and went 5-1 in a weekend tournament, losing to Parish Episcopal in the finals on Saturday.

OCS was scheduled Thursday to face Grapevine Faith and Argyle Liberty Christian in a dual match in Grapevine. The Lady Eagles will visit Dallas Covenant on Tuesday night.