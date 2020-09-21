By Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

Midlothian Heritage has grown accustomed to playing nail-biting fourth quarters, but it has always been able to find some late magic to stay unbeaten.

On Friday, that magic disappeared amid a plethora of fourth-down gambles that didn’t pay off.

Zy’kius Jackson and KD Washington combined to run for 314 yards and four touchdowns as Paris beat Heritage, 28-14. They combined to average 11.6 yards per carry.

Playing its fifth season of varsity football, Heritage was trying to start 4-0 for the third time. But the state’s ninth-ranked Class 4A Division I team turned the ball over on downs in Paris territory on three straight possessions with the game on the line in the second half.

"The last few weeks we haven’t played great ball, but we’ve made key plays on those meaningful downs, and tonight we didn’t," Heritage coach Lee Wiginton said. "When you don’t play great against these caliber of opponents, then you’re going to struggle."

Paris (3-1) completed only two passes and threw for only 23 yards, but it ran for 410 yards on 43 carries. Heritage had allowed an average of 162.3 rushing yards through its first three games.

Paris put the game away with a six-play, 66-yard drive — all runs — that was capped by Washington’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1:32 left. Washington had an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Heritage had no answer for Jackson, who ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

"We just didn’t win the game in the trenches," Wiginton said. "They really dominated us. We couldn’t get key stops when we needed them, we couldn’t move the ball when we needed to, we shot ourselves in the foot with offensive penalties."

The score was 14-14 when Heritage (3-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Paris 30, going for it on fourth-and-21 and throwing an incomplete pass. Jackson broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play to give Paris a 20-14 lead with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

On its next two drives, Heritage turned the ball over on downs at the Paris 19 and 34-yard lines, failing to convert fourth-and-7 and fourth-and-4 plays. For the game, Heritage turned the ball over on downs on six of its 10 drives — with five of those drives ending in Paris territory.

That included Heritage’s first drive of the game, which started at the Paris 27 after a 67-yard kickoff return by Carter Wilkerson. Facing fourth-and-2 at the 19, Heritage went for it and handed the ball to star running back Cullen Stone, who was stopped a yard short of the first down.

The past two weeks, Stone had scored game-winning touchdown runs in the fourth quarter against Lindale and Decatur, and the defense then put the games away with big plays in the final minutes. That included last week’s 28-25 win over Decatur, when Heritage stopped Decatur at the 1-yard line on the final play.

Stone came in averaging 123.7 yards per game on the ground, but was held to 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. A Heritage offense that was averaging 32.7 points and 406.7 yards of total offense managed only 282 yards.

Heritage tied it 14-14 on Daelin Rader’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Wilkerson with 7:38 left in the third quarter. That came three plays after a 55-yard run by Latray Miller, who finished with 98 yards on 11 carries.

But Paris held Rader to 111 yards on 13 of 26 passing. Rader, in his first season as the starter, had completed 66% of his passes in the first three games while accounting for six touchdowns.

This week’s upcoming game at Springtown has been moved up to Thursday night at 7 p.m.