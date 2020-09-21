Mirror report
On Friday, Sept. 18, for the Heritage High School vs. Paris High School football game, two young ladies were announced as Belle of the Week, Emma Siar (freshman) and Spirit Girl of the Week, Maddison Hershey (junior).
