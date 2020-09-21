Mirror report

The Heritage High School volleyball Jaguars kept their District 11-4A record unblemished and got back to the .500 mark overall with two match victories last week.

On Friday night, the Jags took their fourth district win in as many matches, dispatching Alvarado in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14.

Senior Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 14 kills, 15 digs, four service aces and two blocks, while senior Hayden Brunson and junior Kensey Clifton chipped in with 20 and 16 assists, respectively.

Last Tuesday, the Jags (8-8, 4-0) were stretched to four sets on Godley’s home court, but bounced back for a 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 27-25 win behind 20 kills and 16 digs by Schmidt. Freshman Grace Sweeney added nine kills and 18 digs, junior Rhali Adams finished with a team-high 20 digs, Clifton had 22 assists and Brunson added 16 assists.

The Jags were scheduled to face county rival Life Waxahachie on Tuesday. This Friday, they will step away from district play to travel to Decatur, with first serve set for 4:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, the Jags will venture down the road to Venus to wrap up the first half of the district slate.