By Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Head coach Tony Le and his assistant coach Taylor Mitchell have their Heritage Jaguars ready to hopefully power-through a "complete" new "team tennis" season in 2020.

The Jags got off to a good start by defeating the Ferris Yellowjackets very convincingly by a team count of 17-2 last Tuesday, Sept. 15. This was both teams’ season opener, but HHS dominated from start to finish.

The Ferris Jackets are a relatively new and young team in their shared District 11-4A tennis grouping. They are coached by Steve Simpson.

Coach Mitchell explains the concept of team tennis: "In the fall, teams play team tennis, rather than head-to-head individual matches in the spring. This means there are a total of 19 matches to be played in a district contest…..three boys doubles, three girls doubles, one mixed (one boy and one girl team) doubles, as well as six boys singles and six girls singles. Those results from those matches bring the total number of contests to 19. Therefore, each player's match is crucial toward the final team total."

So far, the Jaguars have competed in August and September in practice matches against teams all over the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex including Melissa, Argyle, Anna, Kaufman, Stephenville, Arlington Martin, Arlington High and Spring Hill. These matches have helped the team prepare for district competition.

In the near future, Heritage is scheduled to play district opponents Ferris (won); Whitney, Godley, Van and Alvarado, in that order.

According to Le, "The Jags’ toughest competition this season will probably be when we face-off with the Alvarado Indians. They have several really strong players for us to have to battle it out on the courts to get the wins we need."

The Jaguars have five returning lettermen to this year’s squad – two boys, and three girls.

"Our team captains this year are Jaelee Young (Jr.) and Clayton Curtis (Sr.)," Mitchell said.

The HHS coaches are expecting a lot out of these students this fall season, as the Jags finished fourth in the state in 4A for 2018-19. Unfortunately, the 2019-20 season was ended abruptly when pandemic restrictions were put into place in March. This left their spring season of competition unfinished.

The Jags were scheduled to continue in district play on their home courts again on Tuesday vs. Whitney, and on Friday, Oct. 1, they will take on Godley. Their first official district road trip will be to Van in East Texas on Saturday, Oct. 3.