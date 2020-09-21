Mirror report

Both the Midlothian High School Panthers and Lady Panthers dominated the field in their respective races to open their seasons by sweeping the Class 5A-6A championships in the James Hill Invitational last Wednesday on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The 5A-6A girls’ race saw junior Avalon Mitchell streak to the gold medal, finishing her 5,000-meter run in 20 minutes, 53.17 seconds and crossing the line almost a minute ahead of sophomore teammate Samantha Presas, who was runner-up.

Freshman Mayra Finnestad was fourth in 22:21.64, followed by senior Mariah Griffin in fifth place in 22:45.23 and junior Autumn Tennes in eighth in 23:23.69.

MHS totaled 20 points for an easy first-place finish. Cleburne was second, Red Oak third, Mansfield Lake Ridge fourth and Cedar Hill fifth.

Other Lady Panthers in the race were junior Madison Blanch, who was 10th in a time of 23:50.33; senior Cheyenne Corbitt, 12th in 24:07.15; senior Abby Powers, 13th in 24:11.07; freshman Natile Jones, 14th in 24:13.02; and freshman Hannah Brooks, 15th in 24:14.58.

In the 5A-6A boys’ race, MHS placed all five scoring runners in the top 10, winning the team total. Cleburne was second, Mansfield Lake Ridge third, Red Oak fourth and Cedar Hill fifth.

Junior Caeleb Bridgins finished second overall in 17:35.57, followed by senior Trenton Blackerby in third place in 18:03.65. Sophomore Daemon Rodriguez was fifth in 18:08.70, and junior Caden Grisham was sixth in 18:10.60. Senior Elis Palmer rounded out the team total with a ninth-place finish in 18:25.07.

Other Panther runners were freshman Caden Naizer, who was 11th in 18:41.15; junior Gabriel Darrett, who was 12th in 19:03.00; sophomore Makarian Urquhart, 13th in 19:05.08; senior Landon Buford, 16th in 19:20.96; junior Benjamin Cardenas, 21st in 19:37.15.

Next up for the Panthers will be the Boswell Invitational at The Buff on Friday.

HHS teams also roll

Both the Heritage High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams ran to first-place finishes in their respective divisions in the Class 4A and below division of the James Smith Invitational.

The HHS boys narrowly beat out Life Waxahachie to win the team title, with 68 points to Life’s 69. Mineral Wells, Sunnyvale, Life Oak Cliff and Nevada Community rounded out the team results.

Jaguar junior Dillon Hinds outran teammate and classmate Brent Penwarden to finish first in 18:41.03, with Penwarden placing second in 18:49.25. Sophomore Timothy Preusser was 19th in 20:54.57, followed by senior Sam Rice in 22nd place in 21:08.33 and senior Matthew Thomas in 24th in 21:12.84.

Other Jag runners in the boys’ race were senior Brendan Ortiz, who was 25th in 21:15.44; senior Elliot Moore, 31st in 21:53.33; junior Sebastian Diaz, 33rd in 21:55.24; sophomore Carter Lafrenz, 36th in 22:04.17; and sophomore Cale Goodman, 42nd in 22:21.42.

In the 4A and below girls’ competition, two state qualifiers from a year ago went head-to-head — but it wasn’t close. Senior Renee Elliott of HHS won the 3,200-meter race in 12:28.43 seconds, almost a full minute ahead of Life Waxahachie sophomore Charzell Williams, who came in second in 13:28.08.

Heritage beat out Sunnyvale for the team title, with 30 points to Sunnyvale’s 36. Mineral Wells was third, Ferris fourth and Life Oak Cliff fifth.

Sophomore Alexandra Schmidt was sixth in 14:11.91 for the Jags, followed by junior Kaylee Norwood in ninth in 14:39.06, freshman Madeline Berumen in 10th in 14:51.65, and freshman Riley Click in 12th in 15:08.93 to fill out the team total.

Others running for the Jags were sophomore Ella Brown, who placed 14th in 15:14.99; junior Kayla Moore, 21st in 16:14.32; senior Camilla Vlach, 27th in 17:02.29; freshman Kelly Conrad, 28th in 17:15.22; and sophomore Joely Godfrey, 31st in 17:29.36.