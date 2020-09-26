Staff reports

A big final minute of the first half was what kept Tascosa, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A Division I, still relevant in Class 6A football Friday night in the season opener against Abilene High at Shotwell Stadium.

Tascosa scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 25 seconds of the first half to turn what had been a tie game into a 13-point advantage and picked up a 26-20 win in their first game out of the state’s highest enrollment classification.

Abilene's defense struggled to contain Tascosa's triple-option attack on several fronts. Tascosa wide receivers were constantly flattening Abilene’s defensive backs 10-15 yards downfield to set up big gains.

Tascosa ran for 188 yards on 25 carries in the first half and finished the game with 456 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Abilene offense could never get on track, as the Eagles finished with just 213 yards.

It was a perfect start for the Eagles as Jeshari Houston returned David Aguayo's opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown down the AHS sideline for a quick 7-0 lead. After trading punts, Tascosa tied the game at 7-7 on a 59-yard scoring run by quarteback BT Daniel, who broke several tackles in the middle of the field.

Tascosa’s Major Everhart had a 17-yard touchdown catch with 25 seconds to play in the first half to put the Rebels up by a touchdown. After the Eagles muffed the ensuing kickoff, the Rebels pushed the lead to 20-7 on a 40-yard pass to Ke'Mauri Pinkard and a two-yard touchdown run by Anthony Tuttle just 19 seconds later.

Abilene High got a score back midway through the third quarter on a leaping grab by Nate Seballos in front of the Tascosa bench. Seballos then took the ball another 40 yards or so to the end zone to finish off a 67-yard touchdown play.

The Rebels pushed their lead to 26-14 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter — their third score in the final minute of a quarter — when Everhart broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run and outran the Abilene secondary.

The Rebels were driving to ice the game when Woodyard had his second fumble recovery of the night and he nearly returned it for a defensive score before being tracked down from behind at the Tascosa 6. Da'King Thomas scored on the next play with 5:46 remaining to cut Tascosa's lead to 26-20.

That would be the last offensive play that Abilene had as the Rebels ran the clock out with a 13-play drive.

Tascosa 7 13 6 0 — 26

Abilene High 7 0 7 6 — 20

First Quarter

AHS — Jeshari Houston 101 kickoff return (Abel Ramirez kick), 11:45

TAS — BT Daniel 59 run (David Aguayo kick), 8:00

Second Quarter

TAS — Major Everhart 17 pass from Ryan Barnett (Aguayo kick), :25

TAS — Anthony Tuttle 2 run (kick failed), :06

Third Quarter

AHS — Nate Seballos 67 pass from Ramirez (Ramirez kick), 7:29

TAS — Everhart 91 run (pass failed), :31

Fourth Quarter

AHS — Da'King Thomas 6 run (kick failed), 5:46

Tascosa Abilene

First downs 22 11

Rushes-Yards 62-456 22-59

Passing 57 154

Comp-Att-Int 2-4-1 10-20-0

Punts 3-32 5-35

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 9-65 5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tascosa: Everhart 5-119, Daniel 9-86, Tuttle 11-63, Logan Nance 6-49, Darius Sanders 5-43, Barnett 12-36, L'Travion Brown 3-32, Joshua Splawn 7-21, Christian Sargent 2-9, Team 2-(minus-2). Abilene High: Phonzo Dotson 10-47, Thomas 6-11, Abel Ramirez 4-3, Luke Tebow 2-(minus-2).

PASSING — Tascosa: Daniel 1-2-0—40, Barnett 1-2-1—17. Abilene High: Ramirez 10-20-0—154.

RECEIVING — Tascosa: Ke'Mauri Pinkard 1-40, Everhart 1-17. Abilene High: Nate Seballos 3-79, Thomas 3-41, Jeshari Houston 1-18, Anthony Ramirez 3-16.

Sandies drop shootout to Lee: The Amarillo High Sandies opened the season by showing they could score successfully against a quality 6A program like Midland Lee.

Unfortunately, Lee was able to score a little bit more in the season opener at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium.

Amarillo High’s passing game led by WIll Maynard put up big numbers, but the Sandies couldn’t stop Lee’s balanced offense. The Rebels piled up 558 yards of offense and never trailed in handing Amarillo High a 54-40 loss.

Amarillo High fell behind 22-14 in the first quarter, but the Sandies showed they could keep up as Maynard hit Davin Lemmons for scores covering 64 and 63 yards. Problem was, they couldn’t slow down Lee’s Mikey Serrano, who threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Lee ran for 273 yards, as two backs went for over 100 yards.

Statistically, Maynard had a bigger night than Serrano. Maynard completed 24-of-43 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns.

Amarillo High;14;5;14;7;—;40

Midland Lee;22;8;10;14;—;54

First Quarter

Lee – Michael Valles 13 pass from Mikey Serrano (Gunner Meade kick), 10:07

AHS – Davin Lemmons 64 pass from Will Maynard (AJ Villar kick), 9:31

Lee – Christian Romero 55 pass from Serrano (Meade kick), 7:58

Lee – Romero 10 pass from Serrano (Shemar Davis run), 2:42

AHS – Lemmons 63 pass from Maynard (Luke Laminack kick), 1:29

Second Quarter

Lee – Makhilyn Young 6 run (Davis run), 9:01

AHS – Safety, 2:42

AHS – FG Villar 35, 0:46

Third Quarter

Lee – FG Meade 39, 9:50

AHS – Cayden Phillips 13 pass from Maynard (Laminack kick), 5:40

Lee – Romero 7 pass from Serrano (Meade kick), 4:13

AHS – Jameson Garcia 29 pass from Maynard (Villar kick), 3:24

Fourth Quarter

Lee – Young 8 run (Meade kick), 7:41

AHS – Garcia 21 pass from Maynard (Laminack kick), 5:27

Lee – Davis 7 run (Meade kick), 2:45

Amarillo High Lee

First downs 17 24

Rushes-yards 22-59 44-273

Passing yards 371 285

Comp.-Att.-Int. 25-45-1 19-27-0

Punts-avg. 3-45.7 2-34.5

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 7-63 12-89

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Amarillo High: Taevon Hood 14-40, Maynard 8-19. Lee: Makhilyn Young 26-156, Serrano 4-2, Davis 12-105, Addison Akbar 2-10.

PASSING – Amarillo High: Maynard 24-43-1—352, Cayden Phillips 1-1-0—19, Team

0-1-0—0. Lee: Serrano 18-25-0—280, Davis 1-2-0—5.

RECEIVING – Amarillo High: Lemmons 2-127, Hood 5-61, Tyreese Molden 3-42, Phillips 10-72, Garcia 5-69. Lee: Christian Romero 12-166, Davis 2-61, Michael Valles 3-60, Young 1-3, Nate Suttle 1-5.

Caprock falls to Cooper in defensive struggle: At the other end of the spectrum, the Caprock Longhorns showed they had a solid defense against a good team at Lubbock Cooper in the season opener. They just didn’t have enough offense.

In a game where the two teams combined for only 14 first downs and less than 300 yards of offense, Caprock was outscored by a defensive lineman.

Cooper senior defensive lineman Ryan Fife had two sacks of Caprock quarterback Joziah Balderrama in the end zone for safeties – one on the first drive of the second half and the other on the last Longhorns’ drive of the game – to help preserve Cooper’s 18-0 shutout at Pirate Stadium.

Fife’s sacks for safeties were part of a stellar defensive effort for the Pirates (1-0). Cooper held the Longhorns (0-1) to just 113 yards of total offense and five first downs while forcing four turnovers.

Caprock, meanwhile, held Cooper to only 171 yards.

A big difference was that the Pirates forced three first-half fumbles on successive Caprock (0-1) drives but turned only one of the miscues into points. Cooper scored on its opening drive of the game and its next-to-last drive of the first half – which started at the Caprock 5-yard line after the third fumble.

Caprock coughed up the ball three times in the second quarter, all three inside the Longhorns 35-yard line. But Cooper failed to cash in on the first two on missed field goals.

The third time, however, was the charm for Cooper as it took over at the Caprock 5-yard line and punched it in on third-and-goal on a 2-yard blast off left tackle by Cutter Douglas that pushed the Cooper lead to 14-0 with 2:31 to play in the first half.

Cooper came out of the gate as though its offense would set the tone. The Pirates took the opening kickoff and marched down the field in just seven plays, covering 49 yards after a stellar kickoff return by Rylan Wilcox to midfield. LaFebre capped off the drive with a 12-yard scoring strike to Trevor Browning on the slant, putting the Pirates up 7-0 just over three minutes into the game.

Caprock 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Lubbock Cooper 7 7 2 2 -- 18

First Quarter

LC – Trevor Browning 12 pass from Cooper LaFebre (Skye Cobb kick); 8:54

Second Quarter

LC – Cutter Douglas 2 run (Cobb kick); 2:31

Third Quarter

LC – Safety, Joziah Balderrama tackled in end zone; 10:57

Fourth Quarter

LC – Safety, Joziah Balderrama tackled in end zone; 2:31

Caprock Cooper

First downs 5 9

Rushes-yards 24-71 31-69

Passing yards 42 102

Comp.-att.-int 9-23-1 11-23-0

Punts-avg. 4-40.5 6-40.8

Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0

Penalties-yards 10-61 8-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Caprock: Damon Carrasco 6-30, Darian Soria 7-28, Draven Solis 3-9, Joziah Balderrama 7-2, Eli Martinez 1-2. Cooper: Ethan Elkins 6-33, LaFebre 15-17, Kaleb Stripling 2-15, Judge Thomason 4-11, Douglas 4-3.

PASSING - Caprock: Balderrama 8-23-0—42, Aaron Acosta-Lewis 0-1-0—0. Cooper: LaFebre 11-23-0—102.

RECEIVING - Caprock, Acosta-Lewis 4-18, Sebastian Anchondo 2-12, Kobi Hill 2-6, Isiah Ramos 1-6. Cooper: Browning 3-29, Jacob Politte 2-29, Skye Cobb 1-25, Thomason 2-12, Carson Thomas 1-7, Max Simnacher 2-5.

Class 4A

Canyon routs Greenwood: Canyon coach Blake Bryant hit a milestone at Happy State Bank Stadium in about as convincing a fashion as a coach could hope to do.

In a game he’ll want to remember, Bryant chalked up his 150th career victory, all at Canyon, as the Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball. They did all their damage in the first half in cruising to a 48-0 win over Greenwood to stay undefeated on the season at 4-0.

It was the second shutout in the last three games for the Eagles, who have given up an astonishing one point per game in that span.

Canyon’s offense was almost perfectly balanced against Greenwood (2-2), running for 224 yards and throwing for 222. Quarterback Jay DeFoor had another stellar night, completing 11-of-13 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Joe Shaw had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Jack McKay had two touchdown catches as well.